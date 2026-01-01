मुघल काळात कसे साजरे व्हायचे New Year? तारिख-ए-इलाही काय?

Sandip Kapde
मुघल दरबारावर फारसी संस्कृती, इस्लामी दिनदर्शिका आणि भारतीय सण-परंपरांचा खोल प्रभाव असल्याने नवीन वर्ष वेगवेगळ्या पद्धतींनी साजरे होत असे.
मुघल काळात हिजरी, फसली/जालाली आणि स्थानिक हिंदू नववर्ष अशा तीन प्रमुख वर्षगणना प्रचलित होत्या.
चंद्रावर आधारित हिजरी वर्ष धार्मिक आणि आध्यात्मिक आयुष्यासाठी महत्त्वाचे मानले जात होते.
सूर्य व शेतीचक्रावर आधारित फसली वर्षाचा उपयोग प्रशासन आणि महसुली कामकाजासाठी केला जात असे.
स्थानिक हिंदू नववर्ष प्रादेशिक कॅलेंडरनुसार साजरे होत असून जनजीवनात त्याला विशेष स्थान होते.
मुघल बादशाहांसाठी नवीन वर्ष हा केवळ उत्सव नसून सत्तेची पुनर्पुष्टी आणि कारभाराची सुरुवात मानली जात होती.e
लाल किल्ला, आग्रा किल्ला किंवा फतेहपूर सिक्री येथे रंगीबेरंगी कापड, फुले, सुगंधी इत्र आणि फारसी गालिच्यांनी भव्य सजावट केली जात असे.
नवीन वर्षाच्या दिवशी खुले दरबार भरत आणि अमीर-उमराव, विद्वान व दूत बादशाहांना मुबारकबाद देत.
सोने-चांदी, रत्ने, घोडे, शस्त्रे आणि मौल्यवान ग्रंथ भेट देणे ही राजकीय निष्ठेची खूण मानली जात होती.
बदल्यात बादशाह खिलअत, पदव्या, जागिरी किंवा धनराशी देत, ज्यातून सत्ता आणि निष्ठेचा करार दृढ होत असे.
सम्राट अकबराने फसली वर्षाला अधिक शिस्तबद्ध स्वरूप देत ‘तारिख-ए-इलाही’ ही नवी वर्षगणना सुरू केली.
तारिख-ए-इलाहीच्या नववर्षी महसूल नोंदी अद्ययावत करणे आणि नवी खाती उघडणे ही महत्त्वाची प्रशासकीय प्रक्रिया होती.
फारसी नौरोज हा वसंतऋतूतील रंगीबेरंगी उत्सव असून फुलांची सजावट, खास भोजन आणि संगीत-नृत्य यांचा समावेश असे.
हिजरी नववर्षाच्या वेळी शाही मशिदींमध्ये दुआ, कुराणपठण आणि आध्यात्मिक चिंतनावर भर दिला जात असे.
फारसी नौरोज, अकबराचे फ़सली वर्ष, हिजरी आध्यात्मिकता आणि भारतीय लोकपरंपरा यांच्या संगमातून मुघल काळातील नवीन वर्ष एक बहुसांस्कृतिक उत्सव बनला होता.
