Sandip Kapde
बुलढाणा जिल्ह्यातील शेगाव हे श्री संत गजानन महाराजांच्या पावन भूमीमुळे देशभर प्रसिद्ध आहे.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
श्री संत गजानन महाराज संस्थानमध्ये येणाऱ्या हजारो भाविकांसाठी दररोज मोफत महाप्रसादाची व्यवस्था केली जाते.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
संस्थानच्या माध्यमातून भाविकांना कोणताही भेदभाव न करता प्रसाद दिला जातो.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
महाप्रसाद घेण्यासाठी भाविकांची व्यवस्था शिस्तबद्ध पद्धतीने केली जाते.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
महाप्रसाद तयार करण्यापासून ते वाढण्यापर्यंत स्वच्छतेची विशेष काळजी घेतली जाते.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
संस्थानमधील सेवेकरी भाविकांना महाप्रसाद देण्यासाठी निस्वार्थ भावनेने सेवा करतात.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
दररोज मोठ्या संख्येने येणाऱ्या भाविकांना भोजन मिळावे, यासाठी संस्थानकडून योग्य नियोजन केले जाते.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
अन्नदानाच्या या सेवेत संस्थानचे कर्मचारी आणि सेवेकरी महत्त्वाची भूमिका बजावतात.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
दूरवरून येणाऱ्या भाविकांना दर्शनासोबतच महाप्रसादाचा लाभ मिळतो.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
सेवा, श्रद्धा आणि अन्नदानाचा हा उपक्रम शेगावच्या ओळखीचा महत्त्वाचा भाग बनला आहे.
Which Village in Maharashtra Serves Free Meals to Thousands?
esakal
Where Is Dapsare Village Located in Maharashtra?
esakal