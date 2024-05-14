मुलांना फळं खात नसेल तर वापरा 'या' सोप्या टिप्स

पुजा बोनकिले

आजकाल मुलांना खाऊ घालणे अवघड आहे.

अनेक मुलांना फळ किंवा आरोग्यदायी पदार्थ खायला आवडत नाही.

पण पालकांनी पुढील टिप्स फॉलो केल्यास मुले सहज फले खातील.

मुलांना प्रेमाणे फळे खायला द्यावी.

फ्रुट कस्टर्ड बनवून मुलाना खायला द्यावे.

फळे वेगवेगळ्या आकारात कापून खायला द्यावी.

मुांना आवडीच्या वस्तू परत खायला देऊ नका.

मुलांना कलरफुल फळ खायला द्यावी

