मकरसंक्रांतीला अब्दालीचा हल्ला, पण मराठ्यांनी सगळा हिशेब चुकता केला, काय घडलं होतं?

Sandip Kapde
१० जानेवारी १७६० रोजी, मकरसंक्रांतीच्या दिवशी अब्दालीने अचानक हल्ल्याचा मुहूर्त साधला.
esakal
मराठ्यांच्या दोन फौजा एकत्र येण्याआधीच यमुना ओलांडणे आवश्यक आहे, हे अब्दालीने ओळखले होते.
घनदाट धुक्याचा फायदा घेत अब्दाली-नजीबाच्या काही तुकड्या यमुनेतील बेटांमार्गे पुढे सरकल्या.
यमुनेवर मराठ्यांच्या चौक्या असूनही अफगाणी सैन्याने सावधपणे वाट काढली.
बुराडीघाटात तैनात असलेले साबाजी शिंदे अचानक आलेल्या हल्ल्यामुळे क्षणभर बेसावध झाले.
नजरेच्या टप्प्यात येताच अफगाणी सैन्याने मराठ्यांवर बेफाम गोळीबार सुरू केला.
हल्ल्याची वार्ता मिळताच दत्ताजीराव शिंद्यांनी बायाजीला पाच हजार सैन्यासह पुढे पाठवले.
यमुनेच्या काठी काही वेळातच संपूर्ण परिसर रणसंग्रामात बदलून गेला.
बायाजी पडल्याची बातमी येताच मराठा फौज अधिकच आक्रमक झाली.
दत्ताजीराव शिंदे स्वतः भाला चालवत रोहिल्यांवर तुटून पडले आणि शेकडो शत्रू मारले गेले.
जनकोजी शिंदेंना दंडात गोळी लागून ते कोसळले, ही वार्ता युद्धभूमीवर शोक घेऊन आली.
आपले जवळचे साथी पडल्याचे कळताच दत्ताजी अवघ्या काही साथीदारांसह शत्रुसैन्यात घुसले.
चारही बाजूंनी अफगाणी-रोहिल्यांचा वेढा आणि बंदुकांचा तुफानी मारा सुरू होता.
गोळी लागूनही “बचेंगे तो और भी लडेंगे” अशी सिंहगर्जना दत्ताजींनी केली.
दत्ताजींवरील क्रूर अत्याचार मराठ्यांनी कधीही विसरले नाहीत आणि अखेर सगळा हिशेब चुकता केला.
