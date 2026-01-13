मकरसंक्रांतीला अब्दालीचा हल्ला, पण मराठ्यांनी सगळा हिशेब चुकता केला, काय घडलं होतं?

Sandip Kapde

मुहूर्त

१० जानेवारी १७६० रोजी, मकरसंक्रांतीच्या दिवशी अब्दालीने अचानक हल्ल्याचा मुहूर्त साधला.

डावपेच

मराठ्यांच्या दोन फौजा एकत्र येण्याआधीच यमुना ओलांडणे आवश्यक आहे, हे अब्दालीने ओळखले होते.

धुके

घनदाट धुक्याचा फायदा घेत अब्दाली-नजीबाच्या काही तुकड्या यमुनेतील बेटांमार्गे पुढे सरकल्या.

चौक्या

यमुनेवर मराठ्यांच्या चौक्या असूनही अफगाणी सैन्याने सावधपणे वाट काढली.

बेसावध

बुराडीघाटात तैनात असलेले साबाजी शिंदे अचानक आलेल्या हल्ल्यामुळे क्षणभर बेसावध झाले.

गोळीबार

नजरेच्या टप्प्यात येताच अफगाणी सैन्याने मराठ्यांवर बेफाम गोळीबार सुरू केला.

मदत

हल्ल्याची वार्ता मिळताच दत्ताजीराव शिंद्यांनी बायाजीला पाच हजार सैन्यासह पुढे पाठवले.

संग्राम

यमुनेच्या काठी काही वेळातच संपूर्ण परिसर रणसंग्रामात बदलून गेला.

बलिदान

बायाजी पडल्याची बातमी येताच मराठा फौज अधिकच आक्रमक झाली.

पराक्रम

दत्ताजीराव शिंदे स्वतः भाला चालवत रोहिल्यांवर तुटून पडले आणि शेकडो शत्रू मारले गेले.

आघात

जनकोजी शिंदेंना दंडात गोळी लागून ते कोसळले, ही वार्ता युद्धभूमीवर शोक घेऊन आली.

आवेश

आपले जवळचे साथी पडल्याचे कळताच दत्ताजी अवघ्या काही साथीदारांसह शत्रुसैन्यात घुसले.

वेढा

चारही बाजूंनी अफगाणी-रोहिल्यांचा वेढा आणि बंदुकांचा तुफानी मारा सुरू होता.

शौर्य

गोळी लागूनही “बचेंगे तो और भी लडेंगे” अशी सिंहगर्जना दत्ताजींनी केली.

प्रतिशोध

दत्ताजींवरील क्रूर अत्याचार मराठ्यांनी कधीही विसरले नाहीत आणि अखेर सगळा हिशेब चुकता केला.

