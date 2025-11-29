भारतातील 'या' राज्यात मुलगा जातो सासरी!

Aarti Badade

शतकानुशतके जुनी प्रथा

जगभरात नवरी मुलगी (Bride) लग्नानंतर नवऱ्याच्या घरी (Husband's Home) नांदायला जाते, ही प्रथा सर्वत्र पाळली जाते.

Meghalaya’s Khasi tradition Where the groom joins the bride’s home

Sakal

अपवाद आहे 'मेघालय'

भारतातील मेघालय (Meghalaya) राज्यात ही परंपरा पाळली जात नाही, हे त्याचे सर्वात मोठे वैशिष्ट्य आहे.

मातृसत्ताक समाज

मेघालय राज्यात खासी जमात (Khasi Tribe) राहते, जिथे मातृसत्ताक (Matriarchal) प्रथा आहे.

मुलाला जावे लागते सासरी

या समाजात लग्नानंतर मुलींना नव्हे, तर मुलांना त्यांचे घर सोडून पत्नीच्या घरी जावई म्हणून जावे लागते.

मुलींना मिळते संपत्ती

या समाजात मुलींनाच पालकांची संपत्ती (Property) मिळते, कारण मुली कुटुंबाची जबाबदारी (Responsibility) सांभाळतात.

आईचे आडनाव

या ठिकाणी मुलांना त्यांच्या आईचे आडनाव (Surname) लावावे लागते आणि हुंडा (Dowry) घेतला जात नाही. महिला एक सोडून दोन लग्न करू शकतात.

महिलांची भूमिका

या समाजात महिला कुटुंबातील प्रमुख निर्णय घेतात आणि व्यवसायाची मालकी (Business Ownership) महिलांकडेच असते.

