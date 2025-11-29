भारतातील 'या' राज्यात मुलगा जातो सासरी!

Aarti Badade
जगभरात नवरी मुलगी (Bride) लग्नानंतर नवऱ्याच्या घरी (Husband's Home) नांदायला जाते, ही प्रथा सर्वत्र पाळली जाते.
Meghalaya’s Khasi tradition Where the groom joins the bride’s home
भारतातील मेघालय (Meghalaya) राज्यात ही परंपरा पाळली जात नाही, हे त्याचे सर्वात मोठे वैशिष्ट्य आहे.
मेघालय राज्यात खासी जमात (Khasi Tribe) राहते, जिथे मातृसत्ताक (Matriarchal) प्रथा आहे.
या समाजात लग्नानंतर मुलींना नव्हे, तर मुलांना त्यांचे घर सोडून पत्नीच्या घरी जावई म्हणून जावे लागते.
या समाजात मुलींनाच पालकांची संपत्ती (Property) मिळते, कारण मुली कुटुंबाची जबाबदारी (Responsibility) सांभाळतात.
या ठिकाणी मुलांना त्यांच्या आईचे आडनाव (Surname) लावावे लागते आणि हुंडा (Dowry) घेतला जात नाही. महिला एक सोडून दोन लग्न करू शकतात.
या समाजात महिला कुटुंबातील प्रमुख निर्णय घेतात आणि व्यवसायाची मालकी (Business Ownership) महिलांकडेच असते.
