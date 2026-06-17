पुरुष डावा कान का टोचू लागलेत? फॅशन नाही, होतायत 10 आश्चर्यकारक फायदे

Saisimran Ghashi

डावा कान टोचणे

हल्ली आपण पाहतो पुरुष डावा कान टोचतात, त्यात बाली घालतात

Spiritual and Religious Benefits of Left Ear Piercing for Men

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फायदेशीर शास्त्र

हा फक्त फॅशनचा भाग नाही तर यामागे एक फायदेशीर शास्त्र आहे

Health Advantages of Piercing the Left Ear

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esakal

कर्णवेध संस्कार

हिंदू धर्मातील महत्त्वाचा संस्कार पूर्ण होतो.

Scientific and Ayurvedic Perspective on Ear Piercing

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नकारात्मकता नाश

वाईट शक्तींचा प्रभाव पूर्णपणे नष्ट होतो.

Why Men Should Consider Left Ear Piercing

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वाईट नजरेपासून रक्षण

वाईट नजर किंवा दृष्ट लागत नाही.

Precautions and Aftercare for Ear Piercing

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आध्यात्मिक कारण

काही मान्यता आहेत की यामुळे धनलाभ होतो

money gain after men ear Piercing

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esakal

बुद्धिमत्ता आणि स्मरणशक्ती

लहान वयात किंवा तरुणाईत कान टोचल्याने एकाग्रता वाढून स्मरणशक्ती दीर्घकाळ टिकते.

10 Key Benefits of Left Ear Piercing for Men

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esakal

चिंता आणि नैराश्य

मेंदूतील विशिष्ट मज्जातंतूंवर दाब पडल्यामुळे मानसिक तणाव आणि नैराश्य कमी होते.

Myths and Facts About Male Ear Piercing

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शोले चित्रपटाचं शूटिंग कसं झालेलं? चक्क 50 वर्षांपूर्वीचे दुर्मिळ फोटो, सेटवरची मज्जा

Sholay Shooting 50 Years Old Rare Photos

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esakal

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