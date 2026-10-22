फक्त २३८ लोकांचं जग! समुद्राच्या मध्यभागी वसलेलं 'हे' बेट पाहिलंय का? माणसं कशी जगतात?

Sandip Kapde

दुर्गम –

पृथ्वीवरील सर्वात दुर्गम ठिकाणांपैकी एक असलेले ट्रिस्टन दा कुन्हा हे बेट अटलांटिक महासागराच्या मध्यभागी वसलेले आहे.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

एकांत –

जगापासून हजारो मैल दूर असलेल्या या बेटावर मानवी वस्ती असल्याने त्याला जगातील सर्वात एकांत बेटांपैकी एक मानले जाते.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

प्रवास –

या बेटावर पोहोचण्यासाठी थेट विमानसेवा उपलब्ध नसून, समुद्रमार्गे अनेक दिवसांचा खडतर प्रवास करावा लागतो.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

दृश्ये –

ड्रोनद्वारे टिपलेल्या दृश्यांमधून या बेटाचे निसर्गसौंदर्य, विस्तीर्ण समुद्र आणि दुर्गम भौगोलिक रचना पाहायला मिळते.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

भौगोलिक –

ट्रिस्टन दा कुन्हा हे केप टाऊनच्या पश्चिमेला सुमारे १,७३२ मैल अंतरावर वसलेले असून, दक्षिण अमेरिका आणि सेंट हेलेना बेटापासूनही हजारो मैल दूर आहे.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

लोकसंख्या –

या दुर्गम बेटावर सुमारे २३८ लोक वास्तव्यास असून, येथील रहिवासी अत्यंत मर्यादित समुदायात जीवन जगतात.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

विमानतळ –

बेटावर विमानतळ नसल्यामुळे येथे येण्या-जाण्यासाठी समुद्रमार्गाचाच आधार घ्यावा लागतो.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

जहाज –

जवळच्या जमिनीवरून या बेटापर्यंत पोहोचण्यासाठी बोटीने साधारण पाच ते सहा दिवसांचा प्रवास करावा लागतो.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

वाहतूक –

वर्षभरात साधारण चार वेळा जहाजे येथे येत असल्याने बेटाचा बाहेरील जगाशी संपर्क अत्यंत मर्यादित असतो.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

ज्वालामुखी –

ट्रिस्टन दा कुन्हा हे सक्रिय ज्वालामुखी असलेले बेट असून, त्याची भौगोलिक रचना त्याला विशेष ओळख मिळवून देते.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

वन्यजीवन –

बेटावरील वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण वन्यजीवन आणि नैसर्गिक पर्यावरणामुळे हा प्रदेश पर्यावरणीयदृष्ट्या महत्त्वाचा मानला जातो.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

इतिहास –

१८०० च्या दशकाच्या सुरुवातीपासून येथे मानवांचा छोटा समुदाय राहत असून, आजही हे बेट जगापासून विलग असलेल्या मानवी वस्तीचे एक अनोखे उदाहरण आहे.

Tristan da Cunha, one of the world’s most remote inhabited islands, located in the South Atlantic Ocean

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esakal

ब्लॅक होलमध्ये पडल्यावर नेमकं काय होईल? 

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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