ब्लॅक होलमध्ये पडल्यावर नेमकं काय होईल?

Sandip Kapde
कृष्णविवराचे (ब्लॅक होल) गुरुत्वाकर्षण इतके प्रचंड असते की त्याच्या जवळ गेल्यावर बाहेर पडणे अत्यंत कठीण होते.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
कृष्णविवराच्या भोवती असलेल्या घटना क्षितिजाला ओलांडल्यानंतर प्रकाशसुद्धा बाहेर पडू शकत नाही.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
कृष्णविवराकडे जाताना त्याचे गुरुत्वाकर्षण तुम्हाला अधिकाधिक वेगाने आत खेचू शकते.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
कृष्णविवराच्या जवळ शरीराच्या वेगवेगळ्या भागांवर गुरुत्वाकर्षणाची ताकद वेगळी असल्याने शरीर लांबवले जाऊ शकते; या प्रक्रियेला ‘स्पॅगेटीफिकेशन’ म्हणतात.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
लहान कृष्णविवराच्या जवळ हा ताण घटना क्षितिजापूर्वीच प्राणघातक ठरू शकतो, तर अतिविशाल कृष्णविवरात तो सुरुवातीला कमी असू शकतो.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
दूरून पाहणाऱ्या व्यक्तीला तुमची हालचाल मंदावत असल्यासारखी आणि तुमच्याकडून येणारा प्रकाश अधिकाधिक क्षीण होत असल्यासारखा दिसेल.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
मात्र, तुम्ही स्वतः घटना क्षितिज ओलांडत असाल, तर पुरेशा मोठ्या कृष्णविवरात त्या क्षणी काही विशेष जाणवेलच असे नाही.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
घटना क्षितिजाच्या आत गेल्यानंतर तुम्ही प्रकाशाचा संदेशही बाहेरील विश्वापर्यंत पोहोचवू शकणार नाही.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
सामान्य सापेक्षतावादानुसार, कृष्णविवराच्या आत पडणाऱ्या व्यक्तीला अखेरीस केंद्राजवळील प्रदेशाकडे जावे लागते; तिथे नेमके काय घडते, हे पूर्णपणे समजलेले नाही.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
कृष्णविवराच्या आतल्या अंतिम अवस्थेचे संपूर्ण रहस्य आजही उलगडलेले नाही, कारण तिथे गुरुत्वाकर्षण आणि क्वांटम भौतिकशास्त्र यांना एकत्र समजून घेणारा सिद्धांत अद्याप अपूर्ण आहे.
A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space
esakal
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal