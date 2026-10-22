ब्लॅक होलमध्ये पडल्यावर नेमकं काय होईल?

Sandip Kapde

आकर्षण

कृष्णविवराचे (ब्लॅक होल) गुरुत्वाकर्षण इतके प्रचंड असते की त्याच्या जवळ गेल्यावर बाहेर पडणे अत्यंत कठीण होते.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

सीमा

कृष्णविवराच्या भोवती असलेल्या घटना क्षितिजाला ओलांडल्यानंतर प्रकाशसुद्धा बाहेर पडू शकत नाही.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

वेग

कृष्णविवराकडे जाताना त्याचे गुरुत्वाकर्षण तुम्हाला अधिकाधिक वेगाने आत खेचू शकते.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

ताण

कृष्णविवराच्या जवळ शरीराच्या वेगवेगळ्या भागांवर गुरुत्वाकर्षणाची ताकद वेगळी असल्याने शरीर लांबवले जाऊ शकते; या प्रक्रियेला ‘स्पॅगेटीफिकेशन’ म्हणतात.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

फरक

लहान कृष्णविवराच्या जवळ हा ताण घटना क्षितिजापूर्वीच प्राणघातक ठरू शकतो, तर अतिविशाल कृष्णविवरात तो सुरुवातीला कमी असू शकतो.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

काळ

दूरून पाहणाऱ्या व्यक्तीला तुमची हालचाल मंदावत असल्यासारखी आणि तुमच्याकडून येणारा प्रकाश अधिकाधिक क्षीण होत असल्यासारखा दिसेल.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

अनुभव

मात्र, तुम्ही स्वतः घटना क्षितिज ओलांडत असाल, तर पुरेशा मोठ्या कृष्णविवरात त्या क्षणी काही विशेष जाणवेलच असे नाही.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

अंधार

घटना क्षितिजाच्या आत गेल्यानंतर तुम्ही प्रकाशाचा संदेशही बाहेरील विश्वापर्यंत पोहोचवू शकणार नाही.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

अंत

सामान्य सापेक्षतावादानुसार, कृष्णविवराच्या आत पडणाऱ्या व्यक्तीला अखेरीस केंद्राजवळील प्रदेशाकडे जावे लागते; तिथे नेमके काय घडते, हे पूर्णपणे समजलेले नाही.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

रहस्य

कृष्णविवराच्या आतल्या अंतिम अवस्थेचे संपूर्ण रहस्य आजही उलगडलेले नाही, कारण तिथे गुरुत्वाकर्षण आणि क्वांटम भौतिकशास्त्र यांना एकत्र समजून घेणारा सिद्धांत अद्याप अपूर्ण आहे.

A glowing black hole illustrates extreme gravity and the mysteries of space

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esakal

पृथ्वी आणि अंतराळ यांच्यातील सीमा नेमकी कुठे? वातावरण कुठे संपते?

Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.

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