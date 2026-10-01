पाकिस्तानातील प्रसिद्ध शाळेला मराठी माणसाचं नाव; फाळणीनंतरही बदललं नाही

Sandip Kapde
पाकिस्तानमधील कराची शहरात ‘नारायण जगन्नाथ हायस्कूल’ ही ऐतिहासिक शाळा आजही अस्तित्वात आहे.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
या शाळेला महाराष्ट्रातील शिक्षणतज्ज्ञ नारायण जगन्नाथ वाडिया यांचे नाव देण्यात आले आहे.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
नारायण जगन्नाथ वाडिया यांनी सिंध प्रांतातील आधुनिक शिक्षणाच्या प्रसारासाठी महत्त्वपूर्ण काम केले.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
१८५० च्या दशकात ब्रिटिश सरकारने त्यांची सिंध प्रांताचे पहिले शिक्षण उपनिरीक्षक म्हणून नियुक्ती केली.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
त्यांनी सिंधी भाषेतील पुस्तके तयार करण्यासोबतच शाळांचे जाळे उभारण्यासाठी प्रयत्न केले.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
ऑक्टोबर १८५५ मध्ये या शाळेची सुरुवात एका छोट्या जागेत करण्यात आली होती.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
१८९२ मध्ये कराचीतील एम. ए. जिन्ना रोडवर शाळेची भव्य इंडो-गोथिक शैलीतील इमारत उभारण्यात आली.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
पाकिस्तान स्वतंत्र झाल्यानंतर देशाच्या पहिल्या संसदेचे कामकाज काही काळ याच शाळेच्या मुख्य सभागृहातून चालले.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
पाकिस्तानचे माजी पंतप्रधान झुल्फिकार अली भुट्टो यांच्यासह अनेक प्रसिद्ध व्यक्ती या शाळेचे माजी विद्यार्थी आहेत.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
फाळणीनंतरही शाळेने ‘नारायण जगन्नाथ’ हे मूळ नाव कायम ठेवत मराठी शिक्षणतज्ज्ञाच्या कार्याची ऐतिहासिक आठवण जपली आहे.
Historic Narayan Jagannath High School in Karachi, known for its Marathi connection and significant role in the educational history of Sindh.
esakal
Historical remains of Prince Murad’s palace at Shahapur near Balapur in Buldhana district, Maharashtra.
esakal