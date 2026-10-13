अंतराळातून दिसला पृथ्वीचा सूर्यास्त! NASA ने शेअर केला अद्भुत नजारा... फोटो पाहाच!

Sandip Kapde
चंद्राभोवतीच्या प्रवासात अंतराळातून दिसणारा पृथ्वीचा सूर्यास्त मन मोहून टाकणारा आहे.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
चंद्राच्या क्षितिजाआड हळूहळू मावळताना दिसणारी आपली निळी पृथ्वी एक विलक्षण अनुभव देते.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
आर्टेमिस-२ मोहिमेदरम्यान अंतराळवीरांनी चंद्राभोवतीचा ऐतिहासिक प्रवास अनुभवला.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
या मोहिमेदरम्यान टिपलेली शेकडो नवीन छायाचित्रे आता प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली आहेत.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
मोहिमेशी संबंधित अनेक तासांचे नवीन ध्वनिमुद्रणही उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आले आहे.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
पृथ्वीपासून दूर जाताना आपल्या ग्रहाचे दिसणारे रूप अंतराळाच्या विशालतेची जाणीव करून देते.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
चंद्राभोवतीच्या प्रवासातून मिळालेली माहिती चंद्राच्या अभ्यासासाठी महत्त्वाची ठरणार आहे.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
आर्टेमिस-२ मोहिमेचा प्राथमिक चंद्रविज्ञान अहवालही प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आला आहे.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
अंतराळातून पृथ्वीला मावळताना पाहण्याचा अनुभव मानवाच्या अंतराळ प्रवासातील अविस्मरणीय क्षण ठरतो.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal
या मोहिमेतून मिळालेली छायाचित्रे, ध्वनी आणि वैज्ञानिक माहिती भविष्यातील चंद्रमोहिमांसाठी उपयुक्त ठरेल.
Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view
esakal