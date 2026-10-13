अंतराळातून दिसला पृथ्वीचा सूर्यास्त! NASA ने शेअर केला अद्भुत नजारा... फोटो पाहाच!

Sandip Kapde

अद्भुत —

चंद्राभोवतीच्या प्रवासात अंतराळातून दिसणारा पृथ्वीचा सूर्यास्त मन मोहून टाकणारा आहे.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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दृश्य —

चंद्राच्या क्षितिजाआड हळूहळू मावळताना दिसणारी आपली निळी पृथ्वी एक विलक्षण अनुभव देते.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

मोहीम —

आर्टेमिस-२ मोहिमेदरम्यान अंतराळवीरांनी चंद्राभोवतीचा ऐतिहासिक प्रवास अनुभवला.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

छायाचित्रे —

या मोहिमेदरम्यान टिपलेली शेकडो नवीन छायाचित्रे आता प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आली आहेत.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

ध्वनी —

मोहिमेशी संबंधित अनेक तासांचे नवीन ध्वनिमुद्रणही उपलब्ध करून देण्यात आले आहे.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

अंतराळ —

पृथ्वीपासून दूर जाताना आपल्या ग्रहाचे दिसणारे रूप अंतराळाच्या विशालतेची जाणीव करून देते.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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विज्ञान —

चंद्राभोवतीच्या प्रवासातून मिळालेली माहिती चंद्राच्या अभ्यासासाठी महत्त्वाची ठरणार आहे.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

अहवाल —

आर्टेमिस-२ मोहिमेचा प्राथमिक चंद्रविज्ञान अहवालही प्रसिद्ध करण्यात आला आहे.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

अनुभव —

अंतराळातून पृथ्वीला मावळताना पाहण्याचा अनुभव मानवाच्या अंतराळ प्रवासातील अविस्मरणीय क्षण ठरतो.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

भविष्य —

या मोहिमेतून मिळालेली छायाचित्रे, ध्वनी आणि वैज्ञानिक माहिती भविष्यातील चंद्रमोहिमांसाठी उपयुक्त ठरेल.

Earth peeks from behind the Moon’s cratered surface during a stunning lunar view

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esakal

सूर्याची निर्मिती कशी झाली? सूर्य पृथ्वीला गिळणार का? 

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