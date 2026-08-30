नेपाळमध्ये सुरू आहे २०८३ वर्ष, भारतापेक्षा ५७ वर्षे पुढे; नेमकं रहस्य काय?

Sandip Kapde
नेपाळमध्ये सध्या विक्रम संवत २०८३ हे वर्ष सुरू आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
नेपाळमध्ये विक्रम संवत हे अधिकृत कॅलेंडर म्हणून वापरले जाते.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
ग्रेगोरियन कॅलेंडरच्या तुलनेत नेपाळचे वर्ष सुमारे ५६ ते ५७ वर्षे पुढे आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
नेपाळमध्ये नवीन वर्षाची सुरुवात साधारण एप्रिल महिन्याच्या मध्यात होते.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
ऑगस्ट २०२६ मध्ये नेपाळमध्ये भदौ २०८३ हा महिना सुरू आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
भारतासह जगातील बहुतांश देश ग्रेगोरियन कॅलेंडरनुसार २०२६ हे वर्ष मोजत आहेत.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
नेपाळमध्ये वर्ष, महिने आणि सणांची गणना विक्रम संवत पद्धतीने केली जाते.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
विक्रम संवतची सुरुवात सम्राट विक्रमादित्य यांच्या काळाशी जोडली जाते.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
या कॅलेंडरवर प्राचीन गणित, खगोलशास्त्र आणि धार्मिक परंपरांचा प्रभाव दिसतो.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
संवत ही चंद्र-सौर पद्धतीवर आधारित दिनदर्शिका आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
नेपाळमधील दशै आणि तिहार यांसारखे प्रमुख सण याच कॅलेंडरनुसार ठरवले जातात.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
शाळा आणि महाविद्यालयांच्या विविध कामकाजातही विक्रम संवतचा वापर केला जातो.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
सरकारी कागदपत्रे आणि कामकाजातही नेपाळमध्ये विक्रम संवतला महत्त्व आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
नेपाळी नागरिकांसाठी हे कॅलेंडर केवळ तारखांचा हिशेब नसून सांस्कृतिक ओळखीचा भाग आहे.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
esakal
त्यामुळे नेपाळ एकाच वेळी आधुनिक काळात जगताना शतकानुशतकांची कॅलेंडर परंपरा जपत असल्याचे दिसते.
Nepal follows the Vikram Samvat calendar, which places the country in the year 2083 while the Gregorian calendar marks 2026
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Nepal’s geography, area and Mount Everest in focus
esakal