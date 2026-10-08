MPSC: कोल्हापूरकराने पुणे गाजवलं; नेत्यांपासून विद्यार्थ्यांपर्यंत चर्चा, कोण आहेत विवेकानंद पाटील?

Sandip Kapde

परिचय —

विवेकानंद मारुती पाटील हे २४ वर्षीय एमपीएससी विद्यार्थी असून पुण्यातील सध्याच्या विद्यार्थी आंदोलनातील प्रमुख चेहरा म्हणून ते चर्चेत आले आहेत.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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गाव —

ते कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील राधानगरी तालुक्यातील माजगाव गावचे रहिवासी आहेत.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

कुटुंब —

त्यांचे वडील अल्पभूधारक शेतकरी असून आई गृहिणी आहे आणि त्यांचे कुटुंब साध्या परिस्थितीत राहते.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

शिक्षण —

त्यांनी कुरुकली येथील भोगावती महाविद्यालयातून राज्यशास्त्र विषयात पदवी घेतली आहे.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

तयारी —

महाविद्यालयाच्या दुसऱ्या वर्षापासूनच त्यांनी एमपीएससी परीक्षेची तयारी सुरू केली.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

पुणे —

गेल्या काही वर्षांपासून ते पुण्यात राहून स्पर्धा परीक्षांचा अभ्यास करत आहेत.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

प्रेरणा —

विवेकानंद यांच्यासोबत त्यांची धाकटी बहीणही एमपीएससीची तयारी करत आहे.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

आंदोलन —

२ ऑक्टोबरपासून पुण्यात सुरू असलेल्या एमपीएससी विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आंदोलनात त्यांची भाषणे विशेष चर्चेत आली.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

वक्तृत्व —

आक्रमक आणि अभ्यासपूर्ण शैलीतील त्यांच्या भाषणांमुळे सोशल मीडियावर त्यांचे अनेक व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाले.Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

संवाद —

“आमदार फुटले, पक्ष फुटले... पण आमचा पेपर फुटला तेव्हा आभाळच फाटले”, अशा त्यांच्या वक्तव्यांनी लक्ष वेधले.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

दखल —

राज ठाकरे, रोहित पवार, विश्वजीत कदम आणि उदय सामंत यांसारख्या नेत्यांनीही त्यांच्या भूमिकेची दखल घेतली.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

भूमिका —

विश्वजीत कदम यांनी घर बांधून देण्याची ऑफर दिल्यानंतरही विवेकानंद पाटील यांनी ती नाकारत आंदोलनाच्या मुद्द्यावरच आपला भर असल्याचे सांगितले.

Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune

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esakal

शिवरायांनी ज्यांची तुलना थेट ‘कर्णा’शी केली, ते कोण होते? आजही....

Suryaji Kakade, Shivaji Maharaj’s childhood companion and a brave warrior of Swarajya

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येथे क्लिक करा