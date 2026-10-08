MPSC: कोल्हापूरकराने पुणे गाजवलं; नेत्यांपासून विद्यार्थ्यांपर्यंत चर्चा, कोण आहेत विवेकानंद पाटील?

Sandip Kapde
विवेकानंद मारुती पाटील हे २४ वर्षीय एमपीएससी विद्यार्थी असून पुण्यातील सध्याच्या विद्यार्थी आंदोलनातील प्रमुख चेहरा म्हणून ते चर्चेत आले आहेत.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
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ते कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील राधानगरी तालुक्यातील माजगाव गावचे रहिवासी आहेत.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
त्यांचे वडील अल्पभूधारक शेतकरी असून आई गृहिणी आहे आणि त्यांचे कुटुंब साध्या परिस्थितीत राहते.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
त्यांनी कुरुकली येथील भोगावती महाविद्यालयातून राज्यशास्त्र विषयात पदवी घेतली आहे.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
महाविद्यालयाच्या दुसऱ्या वर्षापासूनच त्यांनी एमपीएससी परीक्षेची तयारी सुरू केली.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
गेल्या काही वर्षांपासून ते पुण्यात राहून स्पर्धा परीक्षांचा अभ्यास करत आहेत.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
विवेकानंद यांच्यासोबत त्यांची धाकटी बहीणही एमपीएससीची तयारी करत आहे.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
२ ऑक्टोबरपासून पुण्यात सुरू असलेल्या एमपीएससी विद्यार्थ्यांच्या आंदोलनात त्यांची भाषणे विशेष चर्चेत आली.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
आक्रमक आणि अभ्यासपूर्ण शैलीतील त्यांच्या भाषणांमुळे सोशल मीडियावर त्यांचे अनेक व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाले.Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
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“आमदार फुटले, पक्ष फुटले... पण आमचा पेपर फुटला तेव्हा आभाळच फाटले”, अशा त्यांच्या वक्तव्यांनी लक्ष वेधले.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
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राज ठाकरे, रोहित पवार, विश्वजीत कदम आणि उदय सामंत यांसारख्या नेत्यांनीही त्यांच्या भूमिकेची दखल घेतली.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
विश्वजीत कदम यांनी घर बांधून देण्याची ऑफर दिल्यानंतरही विवेकानंद पाटील यांनी ती नाकारत आंदोलनाच्या मुद्द्यावरच आपला भर असल्याचे सांगितले.
Vivekanand Patil speaks at the MPSC student protest in Pune
esakal
Suryaji Kakade, Shivaji Maharaj’s childhood companion and a brave warrior of Swarajya
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