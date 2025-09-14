Retro स्टाईल फोटो बनवण्यासाठी 5 नवे प्रॉम्प्ट..! वापरा एका क्लिकवर

Saisimran Ghashi
सध्या सोशल मीडियावर Retro फोटोचा ट्रेंड सुरू आहे
Retro Photo trend Prompt for image
Retro फोटो बनवण्यासाठी तुम्ही तुमच्या फोटोसोबत खास प्रॉम्प्ट गुगल जेमिनीला द्यावा लागतो
Retro Style Photo Prompt vintage look
हे बेस्ट प्रॉम्प्ट आहेत जे कॉपी करून तुम्ही जेमिनीवर पेस्ट करून फोटो बनवू शकता
Retro Style Photo Prompt for google gemini
"1970s-style Polaroid photo of [subject, e.g., a person in a denim jacket and bell-bottoms] at golden hour, with warm, faded colors, a soft focus, and visible film grain. Add a retro-style border and a slight lens flare."
Retro Pic Prompt for google gemini
"Classic 1950s black-and-white studio portrait of [subject, e.g., a woman with vintage curls and pearl necklace], with dramatic Rembrandt lighting, deep shadows, and a glossy, cinematic feel. Include subtle film scratches and a soft vignette."
Retro Style Photo Prompt for google gemini
"Vibrant 1980s retro-futuristic portrait of [subject, e.g., a person wearing a neon jacket, old style dress up and large sunglasses] standing on a wet street at night. Use a high-contrast, grainy texture with neon city lights and reflections on the pavement."
Retro Style Man Photo Prompt for google gemini
"A retro-inspired, grainy yet bright image in the style of a 1990s Bollywood film poster. [Subject, e.g., a woman in a colorful, flowing chiffon saree] with dramatic lighting, deep shadows, and a romantic, windy atmosphere. The colors should be vibrant but with a vintage fade."
Retro Saree look Photo Prompt for google gemini
"A sepia-toned vintage photograph of [subject, e.g., a couple leaning against an old car] on a dusty road, with a hazy, dreamy aesthetic. Use soft light, a slight blur to mimic an older lens, and a subtle film grain to create a timeless, nostalgic feel."
Retro Style couple Photo Prompt for google gemini
प्रॉम्प्टमध्ये कंसात दिलेल्या माहितीत तुमची आवड आणि आवश्यकतेनुसार बदल करा
