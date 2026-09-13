भव्य महाल, दिमाखदार वास्तू अन् पेशव्यांचं वैभव; पडण्यापूर्वी असा होता शनिवारवाडा!

Sandip Kapde

वैभव—

कधीकाळी शनिवारवाडा पेशव्यांच्या वैभवाचे आणि मराठा सत्तेच्या सामर्थ्याचे भव्य प्रतीक होता.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

तटबंदी—

वाड्याभोवती मजबूत दगडी तटबंदी, बुरुज आणि भव्य प्रवेशद्वारे उभी होती.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

दरवाजा—

दिल्ली दरवाजा हा वाड्याचा मुख्य आणि अत्यंत भव्य प्रवेशमार्ग होता.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

महाल—

आत गणेश महाल, रंगमहाल, आरसे महाल आणि हस्तिदंती महाल अशा अनेक सुंदर वास्तू होत्या.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

दिवाणखाना—

पेशव्यांच्या महत्त्वाच्या बैठका आणि दरबारासाठी प्रशस्त दिवाणखाने वापरले जात होते.e

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

कारंजे—

वाड्याच्या अंतर्गत भागात आकर्षक कारंजी आणि पाण्याची व्यवस्था करण्यात आली होती.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

कलाकुसर—

लाकूड, दगड आणि चुन्याच्या बांधकामासोबत नक्षीकामाने वाड्याच्या आतील भागाला राजेशाही स्वरूप दिले होते.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

चौक—

वाड्याच्या रचनेत मोठे अंतर्गत चौक असून त्याभोवती विविध निवास आणि प्रशासकीय इमारती होत्या.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

निवास—

पेशवा कुटुंब, सेवक आणि इतर कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी वाड्यात मोठ्या प्रमाणावर निवासाची व्यवस्था होती.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

सत्ता—

जवळपास आठ दशके शनिवारवाडा मराठा राजकारणातील महत्त्वाचे सत्ताकेंद्र राहिला.

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

विनाश—

1828 मधील भीषण आगीत वाड्यातील बहुतांश भव्य इमारती नष्ट झाल्या आणि आज मुख्यतः तटबंदी व दरवाजेच उरले आहेत. (सर्व फोटो कृत्रिम AIच्या माध्यमातून तयार करण्यात आले आहेत)

AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors

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esakal

शिवरायांचा रायगड ३५० वर्षांपूर्वी नेमका कसा दिसत होता? 

A cinematic reconstruction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his Maratha soldiers planning an approach to a historic hill fort.

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येथे क्लिक करा