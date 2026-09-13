भव्य महाल, दिमाखदार वास्तू अन् पेशव्यांचं वैभव; पडण्यापूर्वी असा होता शनिवारवाडा!

Sandip Kapde
कधीकाळी शनिवारवाडा पेशव्यांच्या वैभवाचे आणि मराठा सत्तेच्या सामर्थ्याचे भव्य प्रतीक होता.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
वाड्याभोवती मजबूत दगडी तटबंदी, बुरुज आणि भव्य प्रवेशद्वारे उभी होती.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
दिल्ली दरवाजा हा वाड्याचा मुख्य आणि अत्यंत भव्य प्रवेशमार्ग होता.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
आत गणेश महाल, रंगमहाल, आरसे महाल आणि हस्तिदंती महाल अशा अनेक सुंदर वास्तू होत्या.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
पेशव्यांच्या महत्त्वाच्या बैठका आणि दरबारासाठी प्रशस्त दिवाणखाने वापरले जात होते.e
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
वाड्याच्या अंतर्गत भागात आकर्षक कारंजी आणि पाण्याची व्यवस्था करण्यात आली होती.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
लाकूड, दगड आणि चुन्याच्या बांधकामासोबत नक्षीकामाने वाड्याच्या आतील भागाला राजेशाही स्वरूप दिले होते.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
वाड्याच्या रचनेत मोठे अंतर्गत चौक असून त्याभोवती विविध निवास आणि प्रशासकीय इमारती होत्या.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
पेशवा कुटुंब, सेवक आणि इतर कर्मचाऱ्यांसाठी वाड्यात मोठ्या प्रमाणावर निवासाची व्यवस्था होती.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
जवळपास आठ दशके शनिवारवाडा मराठा राजकारणातील महत्त्वाचे सत्ताकेंद्र राहिला.
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
1828 मधील भीषण आगीत वाड्यातील बहुतांश भव्य इमारती नष्ट झाल्या आणि आज मुख्यतः तटबंदी व दरवाजेच उरले आहेत. (सर्व फोटो कृत्रिम AIच्या माध्यमातून तयार करण्यात आले आहेत)
AI-reconstructed view of Shaniwar Wada showcasing its grand Peshwa-era palace architecture, fortified walls, gateway, courtyards and royal interiors
esakal
A cinematic reconstruction of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his Maratha soldiers planning an approach to a historic hill fort.
esakal