१९८० सोडा... १६७० मध्ये शिवरायांच्या काळातील महाराष्ट्र कसा होता?

Sandip Kapde

स्वराज्य

१६७० च्या महाराष्ट्रात शिवाजी महाराजांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली स्वराज्याची संकल्पना गावागावांत रुजत होती.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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गडकोट

सह्याद्रीच्या डोंगररांगांवरील गडकोट हे स्वराज्याच्या संरक्षणाचे मजबूत आधारस्तंभ होते.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

मावळे

धाडसी मावळे डोंगरदऱ्या, घाटवाटा आणि किल्ल्यांच्या परिसरात स्वराज्याच्या मोहिमांसाठी सदैव सज्ज असत.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

घोडदळ

वेगवान घोडदळाच्या जोरावर महाराजांच्या सैन्याने अवघड भूप्रदेशातही जलद हालचाली केल्या.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

बाजारपेठ

गावांमधील बाजारपेठांमध्ये धान्य, कापड, मातीची भांडी, धातूच्या वस्तू आणि स्थानिक हस्तकला यांची देवाणघेवाण होत असे.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

गावे

मातीची घरे, कौलारू वाडे, बैलगाड्या आणि शेतीभोवतीचे जीवन हे त्या काळातील ग्रामीण महाराष्ट्राचे चित्र होते.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

शेती

पावसावर अवलंबून असलेली शेती, बैलजोड्या आणि पारंपरिक अवजारांवर ग्रामीण अर्थव्यवस्था मोठ्या प्रमाणात अवलंबून होती.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

वेशभूषा

पगडी, धोतर, अंगरखा, लुगडी-साडी आणि पारंपरिक दागिने ही तत्कालीन महाराष्ट्रातील लोकांच्या वेशभूषेची वैशिष्ट्ये होती.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

शस्त्रे

तलवार, भाला, ढाल, धनुष्य आणि इतर पारंपरिक शस्त्रे युद्धकौशल्याचा महत्त्वाचा भाग होती.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

सह्याद्री

घनदाट जंगल, उंच डोंगर, अरुंद घाटवाटा आणि दऱ्यांनी व्यापलेला सह्याद्री स्वराज्याच्या लढ्याचा नैसर्गिक साथीदार होता.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

रणनीती

१६७० च्या काळात गनिमी कावा, वेगवान हालचाली आणि भौगोलिक परिस्थितीचा अचूक वापर ही स्वराज्याच्या लष्करी रणनीतीची प्रमुख वैशिष्ट्ये होती.

A realistic depiction of Maratha warriors and leaders in the rugged Sahyadri landscape during the 17th century.

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esakal

कोल्हापूर जिल्ह्यातील मुलगी ते ग्वाल्हेरची महाराणी, सौंदर्याचीही होती चर्चा!

Gwalior queen Baizabai Shinde, who was admired by British officers for her remarkable beauty and described as the “Beauty of the Deccan.

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