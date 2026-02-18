Summer Care Tips: उन्हाळ्यात टाळा ‘या’ चुका, नाहीतर शरीर देईल धोक्याची घंटा

Puja Bonkile
लहान चुकीमुळे अनेक आजार वाढतात. तर अनेकांना अशक्तपणा येतो किंवा डिहायड्रेशन वाढते.
यामुळे उन्हाळ्यात घराबाहेर पडताना काळजी घेणे गरजेचे आहे.
उन्हाळ्यात कोणती कामे करणे टाळावे हे जाणून घेऊया.
उन्हाळ्यात घामाने भिजलेले कपडे घालणे टाळावे. यामुळे संक्रमण होऊ शकते.
उन्हातून आल्यावर फ्रिजमधील थंड पाणी प्यायल्यास घसा किंवा आरोग्यावर विपरित परिणाम होऊ शकतो.
एसी किंवा कुलरसमोर बसणे, अतिथंड हवा घेणे आरोग्यासाठी घातक ठरु शकते.
उन्हाळ्यात तेलकट, मसालेदार पदार्थ, खाणे टाळाय यामुळे पचनासंबंधित समस्या वाढू शकतात
