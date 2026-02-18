Summer Care Tips: उन्हाळ्यात टाळा ‘या’ चुका, नाहीतर शरीर देईल धोक्याची घंटा

अशक्तपणा किंवा डिहायड्रेशन

लहान चुकीमुळे अनेक आजार वाढतात. तर अनेकांना अशक्तपणा येतो किंवा डिहायड्रेशन वाढते.

घराबाहेर पडताना काळजी

यामुळे उन्हाळ्यात घराबाहेर पडताना काळजी घेणे गरजेचे आहे.

उन्हाळ्यात काळजी

उन्हाळ्यात कोणती कामे करणे टाळावे हे जाणून घेऊया.

घामाने भिजलेले कपडे टाळा

उन्हाळ्यात घामाने भिजलेले कपडे घालणे टाळावे. यामुळे संक्रमण होऊ शकते.

फ्रिजमधील थंड पाणी

उन्हातून आल्यावर फ्रिजमधील थंड पाणी प्यायल्यास घसा किंवा आरोग्यावर विपरित परिणाम होऊ शकतो.

एसीचा अतिवापर

एसी किंवा कुलरसमोर बसणे, अतिथंड हवा घेणे आरोग्यासाठी घातक ठरु शकते.

तेलकट पदार्थ

उन्हाळ्यात तेलकट, मसालेदार पदार्थ, खाणे टाळाय यामुळे पचनासंबंधित समस्या वाढू शकतात

