पृथ्वी आणि अंतराळ यांच्यातील सीमा नेमकी कुठे? वातावरण कुठे संपते?

Sandip Kapde
पृथ्वीभोवती नायट्रोजन, ऑक्सिजन आणि इतर वायूंनी बनलेले वातावरण आहे, जे पृथ्वीवरील जीवसृष्टीचे संरक्षण करते.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
पृथ्वीच्या वातावरणाचे तपांबर (Troposphere), स्थितांबर (Stratosphere), दिलांबर/मध्यंबर (Mesosphere), उष्णंबर (Thermosphere) आणि बाह्यंबर (Exosphere) असे प्रमुख थर आहेत.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
जसजसे आपण पृथ्वीपासून वर जातो, तसतशी वातावरणातील हवेची घनता कमी होत जाते आणि ते हळूहळू विरळ होत जाते.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
अंतराळाची सुरुवात दर्शवण्यासाठी साधारण १०० किलोमीटर उंचीवरील कार्मान रेषेचा संदर्भ घेतला जातो.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
कार्मान रेषा ही अंतराळाची मान्यताप्राप्त संदर्भसीमा आहे; मात्र ती पृथ्वीचे वातावरण नेमके संपण्याचे ठिकाण नाही.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
वातावरणाचा सर्वांत बाहेरचा थर म्हणजे Exosphere असून, तो हजारो किलोमीटर उंचीपर्यंत पसरलेला असू शकतो.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
Exosphere वायूंचे कण अत्यंत विरळ असतात, त्यामुळे या थराची अंतराळाशी असलेली सीमा निश्चित करणे कठीण आहे.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
पृथ्वीच्या वातावरणाच्या बाहेरील भागात हायड्रोजनचे काही अणू अतिशय दूरपर्यंत पसरलेले आढळू शकतात.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
काही कृत्रिम उपग्रह पृथ्वीच्या वातावरणाच्या अत्यंत विरळ बाह्य भागातून प्रवास करतात, तर अनेक उपग्रह त्यापेक्षा खूप उंच कक्षांमध्ये फिरतात.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
पृथ्वीचे वातावरण एखाद्या भिंतीप्रमाणे अचानक संपत नाही, तर ते हळूहळू विरळ होत अंतराळात मिसळते; म्हणून त्याची एकच निश्चित शेवटची सीमा नाही.
Earth’s atmosphere gradually becomes thinner with altitude, extending through the exosphere before blending into the surrounding space.
esakal
India shines brightly at night from space, revealing glowing cities, coastlines, and networks of lights.
esakal