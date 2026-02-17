सिगारेट अन् दारूपेक्षा 'ही' गोष्ट आहे आरोग्यासाठी जास्त धोकादायक

Sandip Kapde

ताण

दारू-सिगारेटपेक्षा रोजचा ताण शरीराला जास्त हानी पोहोचवतो.e

झोप

पुरेशी झोप न मिळाल्यास ताण वाढतो आणि रोगप्रतिकारक शक्ती कमी होते.

मन

मनावरचा भार थेट शरीराच्या आरोग्यावर परिणाम करतो.

थकवा

सततचा ताण अंगात अशक्तपणा आणि कायमचा थकवा निर्माण करतो.

दुखणी

डोकेदुखी, मानदुखी आणि सांधेदुखी ही ताणाची सुरुवातीची लक्षणे असू शकतात.

स्क्रीन

अति मोबाईल आणि लॅपटॉप वापरामुळे झोपेचं चक्र बिघडतं.

बैठी

बैठी जीवनशैली ताण वाढवते आणि शरीर निष्क्रिय बनवते.

भावना

मनात साठवलेल्या भावना व्यक्त न केल्यास त्या आजाराचं रूप घेतात.

ऊर्जा

योग्य झोप आणि विश्रांतीमुळे शरीरात नव्यानं ऊर्जा निर्माण होते.

सवय

लहानसहान वाईट सवयी हळूहळू मोठ्या आरोग्य समस्यांना जन्म देतात.

संवाद

कुटुंबीयांशी किंवा मित्रांशी मोकळेपणाने बोलल्याने ताण कमी होतो.

श्वास

दीर्घ श्वसन आणि ध्यानामुळे मन शांत राहतं.

आहार

संतुलित आहार ताणाशी लढण्यासाठी शरीराला बळ देतो.

वेळ

स्वतःसाठी थोडा वेळ काढणं मानसिक आरोग्यासाठी फार महत्त्वाचं आहे.

काळजी

वेळीच स्वतःची काळजी घेतली तर अनेक आजार टाळता येतात.

डिस्क्लेमर:

ही माहिती फक्त जनजागृतीसाठी आहे. कोणताही उपाय करण्यापूर्वी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घ्या.

