सिगारेट अन् दारूपेक्षा 'ही' गोष्ट आहे आरोग्यासाठी जास्त धोकादायक

Sandip Kapde
दारू-सिगारेटपेक्षा रोजचा ताण शरीराला जास्त हानी पोहोचवतो.e
पुरेशी झोप न मिळाल्यास ताण वाढतो आणि रोगप्रतिकारक शक्ती कमी होते.
मनावरचा भार थेट शरीराच्या आरोग्यावर परिणाम करतो.
सततचा ताण अंगात अशक्तपणा आणि कायमचा थकवा निर्माण करतो.
डोकेदुखी, मानदुखी आणि सांधेदुखी ही ताणाची सुरुवातीची लक्षणे असू शकतात.
अति मोबाईल आणि लॅपटॉप वापरामुळे झोपेचं चक्र बिघडतं.
बैठी जीवनशैली ताण वाढवते आणि शरीर निष्क्रिय बनवते.
मनात साठवलेल्या भावना व्यक्त न केल्यास त्या आजाराचं रूप घेतात.
योग्य झोप आणि विश्रांतीमुळे शरीरात नव्यानं ऊर्जा निर्माण होते.
लहानसहान वाईट सवयी हळूहळू मोठ्या आरोग्य समस्यांना जन्म देतात.
कुटुंबीयांशी किंवा मित्रांशी मोकळेपणाने बोलल्याने ताण कमी होतो.
दीर्घ श्वसन आणि ध्यानामुळे मन शांत राहतं.
संतुलित आहार ताणाशी लढण्यासाठी शरीराला बळ देतो.
स्वतःसाठी थोडा वेळ काढणं मानसिक आरोग्यासाठी फार महत्त्वाचं आहे.
वेळीच स्वतःची काळजी घेतली तर अनेक आजार टाळता येतात.
ही माहिती फक्त जनजागृतीसाठी आहे. कोणताही उपाय करण्यापूर्वी डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला घ्या.
