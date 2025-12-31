हिवाळ्यात 'किडनी स्टोन' चा त्रास का वाढतो?

Puja Bonkile
हिवाळ्यात या आजारात तीव्र वेदना, लघवीत रक्त येणे, संसर्ग किंवा उलट्या होऊ शकतात.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
हिवाळ्यात त्रास वाढण्यामागे कारणे कोणती हे जाणून घेऊया.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
हिवाळा आपल्यासोबत जीवनशैली आणि शारिरिक बदल घेऊन येतो. यामुळे किडनी स्टोन तयार होऊ शकतो.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
हिवाळ्यात डिहायड्रेशन वाढते. यामुळे शरीराला त्याच्या हायड्रेशनच्या गरजा पूर्ण करता येत नाही.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
डिहायड्रेनमुळे लघवी घट्ट होते आणि किडनी स्टोन तयार होण्याचा धोका वाढतो.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
कमी शारिरिक हालचालींचा परिणाम शरीरातील कॅल्शियमच्या पातळीवर होतो. यामुळे मुत्रपिंडात जमा होते.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
हिवाळ्यात तेलकट, तेल, साखर यासारखे जास्त पदार्थ खाल्याने किडनीसाठी घातक ठरते.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
दिवसभर पुरेसे पाणी प्यायल्याने लघवी पातळ होते.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
काजू, शेंगदाणे, पालक, लाल मांस, चिकन, चीज, दुग्धजन्य पदार्थ खाणे टाळावे.
why kidney stones increase in winter season,
early signs of peanut allergy in adults
Sakal