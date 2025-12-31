हिवाळ्यात 'किडनी स्टोन' चा त्रास का वाढतो?

Puja Bonkile

हिवाळा

हिवाळ्यात या आजारात तीव्र वेदना, लघवीत रक्त येणे, संसर्ग किंवा उलट्या होऊ शकतात.

कारणे

हिवाळ्यात त्रास वाढण्यामागे कारणे कोणती हे जाणून घेऊया.

शारिरिक बदल

हिवाळा आपल्यासोबत जीवनशैली आणि शारिरिक बदल घेऊन येतो. यामुळे किडनी स्टोन तयार होऊ शकतो.

डिहाड्रेशन

हिवाळ्यात डिहायड्रेशन वाढते. यामुळे शरीराला त्याच्या हायड्रेशनच्या गरजा पूर्ण करता येत नाही.

लघवी घट्ट

डिहायड्रेनमुळे लघवी घट्ट होते आणि किडनी स्टोन तयार होण्याचा धोका वाढतो.

कॅल्शियमची वाढ

कमी शारिरिक हालचालींचा परिणाम शरीरातील कॅल्शियमच्या पातळीवर होतो. यामुळे मुत्रपिंडात जमा होते.

तेलकट पदार्थ

हिवाळ्यात तेलकट, तेल, साखर यासारखे जास्त पदार्थ खाल्याने किडनीसाठी घातक ठरते.

पाणी प्यावे

दिवसभर पुरेसे पाणी प्यायल्याने लघवी पातळ होते.

हे खाऊ नका

काजू, शेंगदाणे, पालक, लाल मांस, चिकन, चीज, दुग्धजन्य पदार्थ खाणे टाळावे.

