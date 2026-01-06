जगातले सर्वांत मोठे शिवलिंग भारतात..आयुष्यात एकदा तरी नक्की घ्या दर्शन

Saisimran Ghashi
हे शिवलिंग जगातील सर्वात मोठे मानले जात आहे, ज्याची उंची ३३ फूट आणि वजन २१० मेट्रिक टन आहे.
World's largest Shivling, a 33-foot tall 210-ton black granite monolithic structure with 1008 Sahasralingams, arriving at Virat Ramayan Mandir in Kesariya, Bihar – a must-visit spiritual tourist destination.
तमिळनाडूच्या महाबलीपुरम येथील पट्टीकाडू गावात एकाच काळ्या ग्रॅनाइट दगडापासून हे शिवलिंग तयार करण्यात आले.
कुशल कारागिरांना हे विशाल शिवलिंग कोरण्यासाठी सुमारे १० वर्षे लागली.
शिवलिंगावर १००८ सहस्रलिंगम कोरण्यात आले आहेत, ज्यामुळे ते सहस्रलिंगम म्हणून ओळखले जाते.
या शिवलिंगाची लांबी ३३ फूट असून वजन २१० मेट्रिक टन आहे.
या शिवलिंगाची प्राणप्रतिष्ठा १७ जानेवारी रोजी बिहारच्या पूर्व चंपारण जिल्ह्यातील केसरिया ब्लॉकमधील विराट रामायण मंदिरात होईल.
विराट रामायण मंदिर १०८० फूट लांब आणि ५४० फूट रुंद असेल, ज्यात मुख्य शिखरांची उंची २७० फूट असेल.
हे मंदिर सध्या बांधकामाधीन असून, ते पूर्ण झाल्यावर जगातील सर्वात मोठे रामायण मंदिर बनेल.
