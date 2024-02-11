सकाळी रिकाम्या पोटी आवळ्याचे पाणी प्या आणि मिळवा हे फायदे

Anuradha Vipat

प्रतिकारशक्ती

आवळ्याच्या ज्यूसमध्ये व्हिटॅमिन सी असते, ज्यामुळे शरीराची प्रतिकारशक्ती वाढते

Drink amla water

सर्दी-खोकला

आवळ्याचा रस रोज प्यायल्याने सर्दी-खोकला यांसारख्या सामान्य आजारांपासून बचाव होतो.

Drink amla water

बद्धकोष्ठता

आवळ्याचा ज्यूसचे रोज सेवन केल्याने गॅस, अपचन आणि बद्धकोष्ठता यापासून आराम मिळतो.

Drink amla water

छातीत जळजळ

आवळ्याचा ज्यूस छातीतील जळजळ शांत करण्यास मदत करतो.

Drink amla water

पित्ताशयाच्या समस्या

आवळ्याचा ज्यूस पिल्याने पित्ताशयाच्या समस्यांपासूनही आराम मिळतो.

Drink amla water

डोळ्यांसाठी फायदेशीर

आवळ्याचा ज्यूस डोळ्यांसाठी खूप फायदेशीर आहे.

Drink amla water

लव्ह हार्मोन कसं वाढवायच? मग ही फळे खा

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.