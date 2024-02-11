बदामाच्या दुधाचे हे आहेत चमत्कारिक फायदे

Anuradha Vipat

त्वचेचं आरोग्य

बदामाच्या दुधात व्हिटॅमीन ई आणि डी ची मात्रा मुबलक प्रमाणात असते. त्यामुळे त्वचेचं आरोग्य सुधारतं.

benefits of almond milk

त्वचेवर चकाकी

दररोज एक ग्लास बदामाचे दूध प्यायल्याने त्वचेवर चकाकी येते.   

benefits of almond milk

डोळ्यांचं आरोग्य

बदामाच्या दुधामुळे डोळ्यांचं आरोग्य उत्तम राहतं

benefits of almond milk

हाडांना बळकटी

बदामाच्या दुधामुळे हाडांना बळकटी मिळते.

benefits of almond milk

केसांना कंडीशनिंग 

बदामाच्या दुधामुळे केसांना नैसर्गिकरीत्या कंडीशनिंग  मिळते. 

benefits of almond milk

अशक्तपणा, थकवा

बदामाच्या दुधामुळे अशक्तपणा, थकवा दूर होतो.

benefits of almond milk

शर्मिष्ठा राऊत लवकरच झळकणार हिंदी वेब सीरिजमध्ये

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.