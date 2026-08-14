150 वर्षांपूर्वी ‘पुणे’ कसं दिसायचं? पाहा हे दुर्मिळ फोटो!

Vinod Dengale

पुणे

विद्येचे माहेरघर म्हणून ओळखलं जाणार पुणे 150 वर्षापूर्वी ब्रिटिशकाळात अगदी वेगळ दिसत होत.

Pune 

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History With RBK 

रस्ते

आजच्या काळात रस्ते गजबजलेले असताना त्यावेळी MG रोडसारखे रस्ते ही अगदी मोकळे होते.

Road 

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History With RBK 

स्वच्छ

रस्ते आणि आजूबाजूचा परीसर अगदी स्वच्छ होता.

Clean 

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History With RBK 

डेक्कन कॉलेज

त्यावेळी डेक्कन कॉलेज आणि जवळचा परीसर असा दिसायचा.

Deccan Collage 

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History With RBK 

मंडई

महात्मा फुले मंडईचा परीसरात लोकांची वरदळ दिसायची.

Mandai 

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History With RBK 

बाजारपेठा

पुण्याच्या बाजारपेठा आणि त्यात असणारी दुकाने अश्या स्वरूपात दिसायची.

Market 

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History With RBK 

बोट

हा फोटो त्या वेळी वापरली जाणारी बोट तसेच त्यात लोकांचा पेहराव कसा असायचा हेही या फोटोत दिसते.

Boat 

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History With RBK 

125 वर्षांपूर्वी मराठी महिलांचा लूक कसा होता? पाहा दुर्मिळ फोटो

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ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

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125 Years Ago, What Did Marathi Women Look Like?

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The Royal Archives, UK

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