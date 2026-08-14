150 वर्षांपूर्वी ‘पुणे’ कसं दिसायचं? पाहा हे दुर्मिळ फोटो!

Vinod Dengale
विद्येचे माहेरघर म्हणून ओळखलं जाणार पुणे 150 वर्षापूर्वी ब्रिटिशकाळात अगदी वेगळ दिसत होत.
Pune
History With RBK
आजच्या काळात रस्ते गजबजलेले असताना त्यावेळी MG रोडसारखे रस्ते ही अगदी मोकळे होते.
Road
History With RBK
रस्ते आणि आजूबाजूचा परीसर अगदी स्वच्छ होता.
Clean
History With RBK
त्यावेळी डेक्कन कॉलेज आणि जवळचा परीसर असा दिसायचा.
Deccan Collage
History With RBK
महात्मा फुले मंडईचा परीसरात लोकांची वरदळ दिसायची.
Mandai
History With RBK
पुण्याच्या बाजारपेठा आणि त्यात असणारी दुकाने अश्या स्वरूपात दिसायची.
Market
History With RBK
हा फोटो त्या वेळी वापरली जाणारी बोट तसेच त्यात लोकांचा पेहराव कसा असायचा हेही या फोटोत दिसते.
Boat
History With RBK
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The Royal Archives, UK