टॅक्स पेयर नसतानाही ITR भरण्याचे हे आहेत फायदे

Chinmay Jagtap

ITR हा फक्त टॅक्स पेरनेच भरायचा असतो असे म्हटले जाते

मात्र यात कोणतेही तथ्य नाही.

जे लोक टॅक्स Tax Payer नाहीत अशांनी देखील जर आयटीआर भरला तर त्यांचा फायदा होतो

आयटीआय व्यवस्थित भरला तर बँक लोन मिळण्यात मदत होते

नोकरी करत असताना आपला टीडीएस कापला जातो. जो आपल्याला परत मिळवतांना आयटीआर भरल्यास मदत होते.

ऍड्रेस प्रूफ म्हणून आयटीआर नेहमीच कामाला येतो.

इतर देशांचा विझा लवकर मिळण्यास ITR कामात येतो

