'हे' 5 पदार्थ कमी खात असाल तर हिमोग्लोबिन कमी राहू शकतो

Puja Bonkile
रोजच्या आहारात काही पदार्थ टाळत असाल तर शरीरात हळूहळू हिमोग्लोबिन (HB) कमी होऊ शकते.
यामुळे थकवा येणे, चक्कर येणे, केस गळणे, श्वास लागणे ही सगळी लक्षणे रक्त कमी होण्याची असू शकतात.
विशेषतः महिलांमध्ये आणि वजन कमी करण्यासाठी खूप कमी खाणाऱ्यांमध्ये हा प्रॉब्लेम जास्त दिसतो.
लोहाची कमी असेल हिमो तर कमी राहते. पालक मेथी हरभरा,बीट,हरभरा
हिमोग्लोबिनची कमतरता असल्यास लिंबू, संत्री, आवळा, टोमॅटो यासारखे पदार्थ खावे.
हे महत्वाचे जीवनसत्वे आहे. दूध, दही, अंडी, मासे खावे.
हे पदार्थ कमी असल्यास हिमोग्लोबिन कमी राहते. हिरव्या भाज्या, शेंगदाणे खावे.
रोज आहारात दुग्धजन्या पदार्थ खावे. यामुळे हिमोग्लोबिन वाढण्यास मदत मिळते.
