'हे' 5 पदार्थ कमी खात असाल तर हिमोग्लोबिन कमी राहू शकतो

Puja Bonkile

हिमोग्लोबिन

रोजच्या आहारात काही पदार्थ टाळत असाल तर शरीरात हळूहळू हिमोग्लोबिन (HB) कमी होऊ शकते.

परिणाम


यामुळे थकवा येणे, चक्कर येणे, केस गळणे, श्वास लागणे ही सगळी लक्षणे रक्त कमी होण्याची असू शकतात.

वजन कमी

विशेषतः महिलांमध्ये आणि वजन कमी करण्यासाठी खूप कमी खाणाऱ्यांमध्ये हा प्रॉब्लेम जास्त दिसतो.

लोह

लोहाची कमी असेल हिमो तर कमी राहते. पालक मेथी हरभरा,बीट,हरभरा

व्हिटॅमिन सी

हिमोग्लोबिनची कमतरता असल्यास लिंबू, संत्री, आवळा, टोमॅटो यासारखे पदार्थ खावे.

व्हिटॅमिन B 12

हे महत्वाचे जीवनसत्वे आहे. दूध, दही, अंडी, मासे खावे.

फोलिक अॅसिड (Follic Acid)

हे पदार्थ कमी असल्यास हिमोग्लोबिन कमी राहते. हिरव्या भाज्या, शेंगदाणे खावे.

प्रोटीन

रोज आहारात दुग्धजन्या पदार्थ खावे. यामुळे हिमोग्लोबिन वाढण्यास मदत मिळते.

