हे जंगल आपलं! वाघ कसा ठरवतो आपला एरिया?

Shubham Banubakode

वाघांची लढाई कधी होते?

दोन वाघ एकमेकांच्या अधिकारक्षेत्रात शिरले, तरच संघर्ष होतो. कारण प्रत्येक वाघ आपलं राज्य अबाधित ठेवतो.

अधिकारक्षेत्र म्हणजे काय?

अन्न, पाणी, निवारा आणि जोडीदार मिळवण्यासाठी वाघ एक ठराविक प्रदेश स्वतःसाठी राखून ठेवतो.

चिन्हांकन कसे करतात?

वाघ मूत्र, विष्ठा आणि गुदद्वार ग्रंथींच्या स्रावातून एक खास सुगंध सोडतो.

या सुगंधाचा अर्थ काय?

हा सुगंध इतर वाघांना इशारा देतो – “हा माझा प्रदेश आहे!”

व्हिज्युअल मार्किंग म्हणजे काय?

वाघ झाडे आणि जमीन खाजवून आपली उपस्थिती दिसून येईल अशी चिन्हे ठेवतात.

खाजव्यांतून काय कळते?

खाजव्यांची उंची व खोली पाहून इतर वाघ त्या वाघाची ताकद ओळखतात.

प्रदेश चिन्हांकनाचे फायदे

यामुळे अनावश्यक लढाया टळतात आणि संसाधनांचे संरक्षण होते.

ताडोबातील ‘मोगली’ वाघ

कोलारा बफरमध्ये ‘मोगली’ वाघाचे अधिकारक्षेत्र चिन्हांकन वन्यजीवप्रेमींनी कॅमेऱ्यात टिपले.

