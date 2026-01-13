हे जंगल आपलं! वाघ कसा ठरवतो आपला एरिया?

Shubham Banubakode
दोन वाघ एकमेकांच्या अधिकारक्षेत्रात शिरले, तरच संघर्ष होतो. कारण प्रत्येक वाघ आपलं राज्य अबाधित ठेवतो.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
अन्न, पाणी, निवारा आणि जोडीदार मिळवण्यासाठी वाघ एक ठराविक प्रदेश स्वतःसाठी राखून ठेवतो.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
वाघ मूत्र, विष्ठा आणि गुदद्वार ग्रंथींच्या स्रावातून एक खास सुगंध सोडतो.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
हा सुगंध इतर वाघांना इशारा देतो – “हा माझा प्रदेश आहे!”
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
वाघ झाडे आणि जमीन खाजवून आपली उपस्थिती दिसून येईल अशी चिन्हे ठेवतात.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
खाजव्यांची उंची व खोली पाहून इतर वाघ त्या वाघाची ताकद ओळखतात.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
यामुळे अनावश्यक लढाया टळतात आणि संसाधनांचे संरक्षण होते.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
कोलारा बफरमध्ये ‘मोगली’ वाघाचे अधिकारक्षेत्र चिन्हांकन वन्यजीवप्रेमींनी कॅमेऱ्यात टिपले.
Why do tigers fight and how do they mark territory
esakal
सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.
How Fishermen Stay Connected at Sea Without Network
esakal