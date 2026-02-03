महाराष्ट्रातील 10 प्राचीन बौद्ध लेणी: इतिहास, कला आणि साधना यांचा अद्भुत संगम जाणुन घ्या कोणत्या आहेत

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा

अजिंठा लेणी : बौद्ध कलेचा सुवर्णकाळ

इ.स.पू. 2 रे शतक ते इ.स. 480 या काळात सातवाहन व वाकाटक राजांच्या काळात कोरलेली 30 बौद्ध लेणी, बुद्धाच्या जीवनावर आधारित भित्तीचित्रे व शिल्पकलेसाठी जागतिक स्तरावर प्रसिद्ध आहेत.

Ajanta Caves showcasing ancient Buddhist paintings and rock-cut architecture in Maharashtra, India.

भाजा लेणी : प्रारंभिक बौद्ध स्थापत्याचा ठसा

इ.स.पू. 2 रे शतकातील सुमारे 22 लेणी असून, व्यापारी मार्गावर असलेले हे स्थळ चैत्यमंदिर व विहारांसाठी ओळखले जाते; ही महाराष्ट्रातील सर्वात जुनी बौद्ध लेणींपैकी एक आहेत.

कार्ला लेणी : भव्य चैत्यमंदिराचा वारसा

इ.स.पू. 1 ले शतक ते इ.स. 1 ले शतकात कोरलेले कार्ला चैत्यमंदिर हे भारतातील सर्वात मोठे व उत्तम संरक्षित बौद्ध प्रार्थनास्थळ मानले जाते.

कोंडणा लेणी : डोंगरात कोरलेली साधना

पहिल्या शतकात कोरलेली सुमारे 16 बौद्ध लेणी असून, भिक्षूंच्या वास्तव्य व ध्यानासाठी या लेण्यांचा वापर केला जात असे.

गांधारपाळे लेणी : कोकणातील बौद्ध ठसा

मुंबई–गोवा महामार्गाजवळ असलेली सुमारे 30 लेणी ही प्राचीन बौद्ध विहार असून, पुढील काळात येथे इतर धार्मिक प्रभावही दिसून येतो.

नेणवली लेणी : दुर्लक्षित बौद्ध वारसा

सुधागड तालुक्यातील या प्राचीन लेण्या बौद्ध भिक्षूंच्या निवासासाठी कोरल्या गेल्या असून, सातवाहन काळातील स्थापत्यशैली दर्शवतात

एलोरा : धर्मसहिष्णुतेचे प्रतीक

34 लेण्यांच्या या संकुलात 12 बौद्ध लेणी असून, इ.स. 5–7 व्या शतकात महायान बौद्ध परंपरेचा प्रभाव येथे दिसून येतो.

पन्हाळे लेणी : पश्चिम महाराष्ट्रातील बौद्ध केंद्र

शिलाहारांच्या बाराव्या शतकातील दोन ताम्रपटांत या ठिकाणाला ‘प्रणालक’ म्हणून संबोधित केल्याचे दिसते. सतराव्या शतकात विजापूरच्या आदिलशाही काळात येथे नियुक्त केलेल्या एका काजीमुळे पन्हाळे नावाबरोबर ‘काजी’ हा शब्द जोडला गेला.

पांडवलेणी : नाशिकचा बौद्ध इतिहास

सातवाहन काळात कोरलेली ही लेणी बौद्ध विहार म्हणून वापरली जात होती; व्यापारी दानशूरांनी या लेण्यांना आर्थिक मदत केली होती.

कन्हेरी लेणी : महानगरातील बौद्ध विद्यापीठ

संजय गांधी राष्ट्रीय उद्यानात असलेली 100 हून अधिक लेणी ही प्राचीन काळातील मोठे बौद्ध शिक्षण व साधना केंद्र होते.

