रोहित शर्मासोबत टॉय ट्रेनमध्ये बसलेला तो छोटा चिमुकला कोण? Video Viral

Pranali Kodre

रोहित शर्मा

भारताचा माजी कर्णधार रोहित शर्मा सध्यातरी कोणतेही क्रिकेट सामने खेळत नसल्याचे त्याच्या कुटुंबासमवेत वेळ घालवत आहे.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

लहान मुलासोबत टॉय ट्रेनचा आनंद

नुकताच त्याचा एक व्हिडिओ व्हायरल झाला असून तो एका लहान मुलासोबत एका फन पार्कमध्ये टॉय ट्रेनचा आनंद घेताना दिसत आहे.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

व्हिडिओ व्हायरल

त्याचा हा व्हिडिओ सोशल मीडियावर मोठ्या प्रमाणात व्हायरल झाला आहे.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

चेहऱ्यावर आनंद

या व्हिडिओमध्ये दिसते की रोहितने लहान मुलाला त्यांच्या मांडीवर घेतले असून तो खूश दिसत आहे.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

रोहितचाच मुलगा

मात्र, तो लहान मुलगा कोण आहे, असा प्रश्न अनेकांना पडला होता. पण तो दुसरा तिसरा कोणी नसून त्याचा एक वर्षाचा मुलगा आहान आहे.

आहान

रोहित आणि त्याची पत्नी रितिका यांना १५ नोव्हेंबर २०२४ रोजी पुत्ररत्न प्राप्ती झाली. त्याचं नाव त्यांनी आहान ठेवलं आहे.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

आयपीएल २०२६ मध्ये खेळणार

दरम्यान, रोहित शर्मा आता आयपीएल २०२६ मध्ये मुंबई इंडियन्सकडून खेळताना दिसेल.

Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Moments With Son

|

Sakal

विंडीज देश नाही, पण क्रिकेट सामन्याआधी राष्ट्रागीतावेळी त्यांच्यासाठी कोणतं गाणं वाजतं?

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

West Indies Cricket Anthem

|

Sakal

येथे क्लिक करा