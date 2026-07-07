पावसात भिजल्यानंतर लगेच आंघोळ करावी का?डॉक्टरांनी सांगितलं खरं उत्तर!

Varsha Balhe

आंघोळ करणं खरंच गरजेचं आहे का?

पावसाच्या पाण्यात धूळ, प्रदूषण आणि सूक्ष्मजंतू असू शकतात. त्यामुळे घरी आल्यावर आंघोळ करणं फायदेशीर ठरतं.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

कोमट पाणी का वापरावं?

कोमट पाण्याने आंघोळ केल्यास शरीराचं तापमान संतुलित राहतं आणि थंडी वाजण्याचा धोका कमी होतो.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

सर्दी टाळता येते का?

पावसामुळे नव्हे, तर भिजल्यानंतर शरीर बराच वेळ ओलं राहिल्यास संसर्गाचा धोका वाढू शकतो.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

केस धुणं गरजेचं आहे का?

होय. पावसाचं पाणी आणि प्रदूषण केसांवर राहिल्यास कोंडा, खाज आणि स्काल्प इन्फेक्शनचा धोका वाढू शकतो.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

भिजलेले कपडे किती वेळ ठेवू नयेत?

ओले कपडे लगेच बदलून कोरडे कपडे घाला. त्यामुळे त्वचेचे संसर्ग आणि थंडीचा त्रास कमी होतो.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

कोणांनी विशेष काळजी घ्यावी?

लहान मुले, ज्येष्ठ नागरिक आणि कमी प्रतिकारशक्ती असलेल्या व्यक्तींनी भिजल्यानंतर लगेच शरीर कोरडं करून आंघोळ करावी.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

डॉक्टरांचा सल्ला काय?

भिजल्यानंतर शक्य तितक्या लवकर कोमट पाण्याने आंघोळ करा, शरीर आणि केस पूर्ण कोरडे करा.

Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?

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esakal

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Health Benefits of Eating White Sesame Seeds

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Sakal

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