पावसात भिजल्यानंतर लगेच आंघोळ करावी का?डॉक्टरांनी सांगितलं खरं उत्तर!

Varsha Balhe
पावसाच्या पाण्यात धूळ, प्रदूषण आणि सूक्ष्मजंतू असू शकतात. त्यामुळे घरी आल्यावर आंघोळ करणं फायदेशीर ठरतं.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
कोमट पाण्याने आंघोळ केल्यास शरीराचं तापमान संतुलित राहतं आणि थंडी वाजण्याचा धोका कमी होतो.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
पावसामुळे नव्हे, तर भिजल्यानंतर शरीर बराच वेळ ओलं राहिल्यास संसर्गाचा धोका वाढू शकतो.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
होय. पावसाचं पाणी आणि प्रदूषण केसांवर राहिल्यास कोंडा, खाज आणि स्काल्प इन्फेक्शनचा धोका वाढू शकतो.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
ओले कपडे लगेच बदलून कोरडे कपडे घाला. त्यामुळे त्वचेचे संसर्ग आणि थंडीचा त्रास कमी होतो.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
लहान मुले, ज्येष्ठ नागरिक आणि कमी प्रतिकारशक्ती असलेल्या व्यक्तींनी भिजल्यानंतर लगेच शरीर कोरडं करून आंघोळ करावी.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
भिजल्यानंतर शक्य तितक्या लवकर कोमट पाण्याने आंघोळ करा, शरीर आणि केस पूर्ण कोरडे करा.
Should You Take a Bath After Getting Wet in the Rain?
esakal
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Health Benefits of Eating White Sesame Seeds
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