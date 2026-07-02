अभ्यास पटकन लक्षात राहत नाही? स्मरणशक्ती वाढवणाऱ्या भन्नाट ट्रिक्स!

Varsha Balhe

अभ्यास करूनही विसरता?

या 9 सोप्या तंत्रांमुळे शिकणं होईल सोपं आणि स्मरणशक्तीही वाढेल.

Memory boost tips and study tricks for students

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झोप आणि व्यायाम महत्त्वाचे

7-9 तासांची झोप, हलका व्यायाम आणि ताण कमी ठेवा.

brain exercises to improve memory

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पाठांतर

एकाच दिवशी पाठांतर करू नका. ठराविक अंतराने पुनरावृत्ती करा. माहिती जास्त काळ लक्षात राहते.

how to remember studies for a long time

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उदाहरणांसह शिका

फक्त थिअरी नको. प्रत्येक संकल्पना उदाहरणांसोबत समजून घ्या. 25-50 मिनिटं अभ्यास, त्यानंतर 5-10 मिनिटांचा ब्रेक. यामुळे फोकस वाढतो.

how to increase concentration while studying

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स्वतःची टेस्ट घ्या

फक्त वाचू नका. स्वतःला प्रश्न विचारा किंवा फ्लॅशकार्ड वापरा.

memory boost tips for students

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esakal

विषय मिसळून अभ्यास करा

एकाच विषयाऐवजी दोन-तीन संबंधित विषय आलटून-पालटून शिका.

memory improvement techniques for students

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esakal

का?' आणि 'कसं?' विचारा

प्रत्येक गोष्टीमागचं कारण समजून घ्या. यामुळे विषय कायम लक्षात राहतो.

study techniques to remember everything

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esakal

चित्रांचा वापर करा

डायग्राम, माइंड मॅप आणि स्केचेसमुळे विषय पटकन समजतो.

study hacks for exam preparation

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फक्त कॉफी पावडरने मिळवा चमकदार त्वचा; फेशियलची गरजच नाही!

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

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येथे क्लिक करा