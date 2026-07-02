अभ्यास पटकन लक्षात राहत नाही? स्मरणशक्ती वाढवणाऱ्या भन्नाट ट्रिक्स!

Varsha Balhe
या 9 सोप्या तंत्रांमुळे शिकणं होईल सोपं आणि स्मरणशक्तीही वाढेल.
Memory boost tips and study tricks for students
esakal
7-9 तासांची झोप, हलका व्यायाम आणि ताण कमी ठेवा.
brain exercises to improve memory
esakal
एकाच दिवशी पाठांतर करू नका. ठराविक अंतराने पुनरावृत्ती करा. माहिती जास्त काळ लक्षात राहते.
how to remember studies for a long time
esakal
फक्त थिअरी नको. प्रत्येक संकल्पना उदाहरणांसोबत समजून घ्या. 25-50 मिनिटं अभ्यास, त्यानंतर 5-10 मिनिटांचा ब्रेक. यामुळे फोकस वाढतो.
how to increase concentration while studying
esakal
फक्त वाचू नका. स्वतःला प्रश्न विचारा किंवा फ्लॅशकार्ड वापरा.
memory boost tips for students
esakal
एकाच विषयाऐवजी दोन-तीन संबंधित विषय आलटून-पालटून शिका.
memory improvement techniques for students
esakal
प्रत्येक गोष्टीमागचं कारण समजून घ्या. यामुळे विषय कायम लक्षात राहतो.
study techniques to remember everything
esakal
डायग्राम, माइंड मॅप आणि स्केचेसमुळे विषय पटकन समजतो.
study hacks for exam preparation
esakal
सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.
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coffee for skin
Sakal