वृषभ: 2026 मध्ये तुमचं लग्न होणार का? विवाहयोग आहे?

Sandip Kapde
२०२६ मध्ये वृषभ राशीच्या व्यक्तींसाठी विवाहयोग विशेषतः १३ जानेवारी २०२६ पासून सुरू होतो.
१३/०१/२०२६ ते २४/०३/२०२६ या कालावधीत लग्न ठरवण्यासाठी अनुकूल वातावरण राहील.
२०/०४/२०२६ ते ३०/०७/२०२६ या काळात वैवाहिक निर्णय पक्के होण्याची शक्यता आहे.
१९/०९/२०२६ ते १२/११/२०२६ दरम्यान विवाहाचे योग अधिक बळकट होतील.
१३/०१/२०२६ नंतर वैवाहिक सौख्यात हळूहळू वाढ होत जाईल.
२०/०४/२०२६ नंतर विवाहानंतरचे जीवन अधिक समाधानकारक ठरेल.
२४/०३/२०२६ पर्यंत ग्रहस्थिती विवाहासाठी पोषक राहील.
३०/०७/२०२६ पूर्वी घेतलेले वैवाहिक निर्णय यशस्वी ठरतील.
१९/०९/२०२६ नंतर उशिरा विवाह होणाऱ्यांसाठी चांगले संकेत आहेत.
१२/११/२०२६ पर्यंत वैवाहिक जीवनात स्थैर्य प्रस्थापित होईल.
संपूर्ण २०२६ वर्षात योग्य तारखा निवडल्यास विवाह दीर्घकाळ सुखी राहील. (ज्योतिषाचार्य प्राचार्य रमणलाल शहा)
