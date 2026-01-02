वृषभ: 2026 मध्ये तुमचं लग्न होणार का? विवाहयोग आहे?

Sandip Kapde

विवाह

२०२६ मध्ये वृषभ राशीच्या व्यक्तींसाठी विवाहयोग विशेषतः १३ जानेवारी २०२६ पासून सुरू होतो.

प्रारंभ

१३/०१/२०२६ ते २४/०३/२०२६ या कालावधीत लग्न ठरवण्यासाठी अनुकूल वातावरण राहील.

स्थैर्य

२०/०४/२०२६ ते ३०/०७/२०२६ या काळात वैवाहिक निर्णय पक्के होण्याची शक्यता आहे.

संयोग

१९/०९/२०२६ ते १२/११/२०२६ दरम्यान विवाहाचे योग अधिक बळकट होतील.

सौख्य

१३/०१/२०२६ नंतर वैवाहिक सौख्यात हळूहळू वाढ होत जाईल.

समाधान

२०/०४/२०२६ नंतर विवाहानंतरचे जीवन अधिक समाधानकारक ठरेल.

अनुकूलता

२४/०३/२०२६ पर्यंत ग्रहस्थिती विवाहासाठी पोषक राहील.

निर्णय

३०/०७/२०२६ पूर्वी घेतलेले वैवाहिक निर्णय यशस्वी ठरतील.

योग

१९/०९/२०२६ नंतर उशिरा विवाह होणाऱ्यांसाठी चांगले संकेत आहेत.

स्थिरता

१२/११/२०२६ पर्यंत वैवाहिक जीवनात स्थैर्य प्रस्थापित होईल.

विश्वास

संपूर्ण २०२६ वर्षात योग्य तारखा निवडल्यास विवाह दीर्घकाळ सुखी राहील. (ज्योतिषाचार्य प्राचार्य रमणलाल शहा)

