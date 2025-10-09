छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या स्वराज्याचा पहारेकरी 'हा' किल्ला!

Sandip Kapde
महाराष्ट्रातील सह्याद्रीच्या डोंगररांगेत अनेक वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण प्रदेश आहेत.
त्यातीलच एक मावळ हा प्रदेश निसर्गरम्य सौंदर्यासाठी प्रसिद्ध आहे.
या भागात उंच डोंगर, उभे कडे आणि झुळझुळणारे धबधबे पर्यटकांना आकर्षित करतात.
मावळात मराठ्यांच्या इतिहासातील अनेक महत्त्वाचे किल्ले आहेत.
हा किल्ला ३५०० फूट उंचीवर बांधण्यात आला असून तो डोंगराळ प्रदेशात वसलेला आहे.
पूर्वीच्या काळी या किल्ल्याचा उपयोग व्यापारी मार्गांवर लक्ष ठेवण्यासाठी केला जात असे.
तुंग किल्ला बोरघाट या व्यापारी मार्गावर लक्ष ठेवण्यासाठी धोरणात्मक दृष्ट्या बांधला गेला.
तुंग किल्ला हा घाटरक्षक दुर्ग म्हणून ओळखला जातो.
या किल्ल्यावरून पवना धरण, लोहगड, विसापूर आणि तिकोना किल्ले स्पष्ट दिसतात.
या किल्ल्याला जरी फार वैभवशाली इतिहास नसला तरी तो मराठ्यांच्या संघर्षाचा साक्षीदार आहे.
१६५७ मध्ये हा किल्ला स्वराज्यात सामील झाला.
१६६० मध्ये नेताजी पालकर यांची या भागाच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी नेमणूक करण्यात आली.
जयसिंग आणि दिलेरखान यांनी १६६५ मध्ये या भागातील गावे जाळली पण किल्ले जिंकू शकले नाहीत.
पुरंदर तहानंतर १८ जून १६६५ रोजी कुबादखानाने या परिसराचा ताबा घेतला.
