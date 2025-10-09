छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या स्वराज्याचा पहारेकरी 'हा' किल्ला!

Sandip Kapde

निसर्ग

महाराष्ट्रातील सह्याद्रीच्या डोंगररांगेत अनेक वैशिष्ट्यपूर्ण प्रदेश आहेत.

|

मावळ

त्यातीलच एक मावळ हा प्रदेश निसर्गरम्य सौंदर्यासाठी प्रसिद्ध आहे.

|

मोहकता

या भागात उंच डोंगर, उभे कडे आणि झुळझुळणारे धबधबे पर्यटकांना आकर्षित करतात.

|

इतिहास

मावळात मराठ्यांच्या इतिहासातील अनेक महत्त्वाचे किल्ले आहेत.

|

दुर्ग

हा किल्ला ३५०० फूट उंचीवर बांधण्यात आला असून तो डोंगराळ प्रदेशात वसलेला आहे.

|

पहारा

पूर्वीच्या काळी या किल्ल्याचा उपयोग व्यापारी मार्गांवर लक्ष ठेवण्यासाठी केला जात असे.

|

स्थान

तुंग किल्ला बोरघाट या व्यापारी मार्गावर लक्ष ठेवण्यासाठी धोरणात्मक दृष्ट्या बांधला गेला.

|

संरक्षण

तुंग किल्ला हा घाटरक्षक दुर्ग म्हणून ओळखला जातो.

|

दृश्य

या किल्ल्यावरून पवना धरण, लोहगड, विसापूर आणि तिकोना किल्ले स्पष्ट दिसतात.

|

इतिहासपरंपरा

या किल्ल्याला जरी फार वैभवशाली इतिहास नसला तरी तो मराठ्यांच्या संघर्षाचा साक्षीदार आहे.

|

स्वराज्य

१६५७ मध्ये हा किल्ला स्वराज्यात सामील झाला.

|

नियुक्ती

१६६० मध्ये नेताजी पालकर यांची या भागाच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी नेमणूक करण्यात आली.

|

आक्रमण

जयसिंग आणि दिलेरखान यांनी १६६५ मध्ये या भागातील गावे जाळली पण किल्ले जिंकू शकले नाहीत.

|

तह

पुरंदर तहानंतर १८ जून १६६५ रोजी कुबादखानाने या परिसराचा ताबा घेतला.

|

