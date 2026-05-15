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महामित्र परिवारातर्फे संभाजी महाराजांना अभिवादन

महामित्र परिवारातर्फे संभाजी महाराजांना अभिवादन
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SNR26B20981 सिन्नर ः छत्रपती संभाजी महाराज जयंती कार्यक्रमप्रसंगी उपस्थित महामित्र परिवाराचे कार्यकर्ते. -------------- छत्रपती संभाजींना सिन्नरला अभिवादन सिन्नर ः महामित्र परिवारातर्फे छत्रपती संभाजी महाराजांना येथे अभिवादन करण्यात आले. छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज चौकात झालेल्या जयंती कार्यक्रमास दत्ता वायचळे, हरिभाऊ तांबे, विजय मुठे, संजय झगडे, प्रकाश माळी, मनोज माळी, गणपत काळे, राजेंद्र जाधव, प्रशांत शिंदे, बाळासाहेब साबळे, महेश लोंढे, विश्वास ताडगे, भगवान पाचोरे, गणेश माळी, सोमनाथ लोहारकर आदी उपस्थित होते. श्री. वायचळे यांनी छत्रपती संभाजीराजांनी अवघ्या नऊ वर्षाच्या कालखंडात २५०० लढाया लढल्याचे सांगत त्यांच्या पराक्रमी कारकीर्दीचा आढावा घेतला. --------------

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