मी माझा मित्र गमावला : राजनाथ सिंह

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
01.25 PM

देशभरातून जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली जात आहे. सर्वच पक्षातील नेत्यांनी अरूण जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली. 

नवी दिल्ली : माजी केंद्रीय अर्थमंत्री आणि भाजपचे ज्येष्ठ नेते अरुण जेटली यांचे आज (ता. 24) 67व्या वर्षी निधन झाले. जेटली गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून एम्स रुग्णालयात उपचार घेत होते. आज दुपारी 12 वाजून 7 मिनिटांनी त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली. देशभरातून जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली जात आहे. सर्वच पक्षातील नेत्यांनी अरूण जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली. 

अरुण जेटलींना श्वास घेण्यास अडचण येत असल्याने रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले होते. एम्स रुग्णालयातील अतिदक्षता विभागात (आयसीयू) तज्ज्ञ डॉक्टरांच्या निरीक्षणाखाली त्यांच्यावर उपचार केले जात होते. मात्र, उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचे निधन झाले. अरुण जेटली यांना रुग्णालयात दाखल केल्यानंतर राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांच्यासह अनेक नेतेमंडळींनी रुग्णालयात जाऊन त्यांची भेट घेतली होती.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


