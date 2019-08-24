मी माझा मित्र गमावला : राजनाथ सिंह

नवी दिल्ली : माजी केंद्रीय अर्थमंत्री आणि भाजपचे ज्येष्ठ नेते अरुण जेटली यांचे आज (ता. 24) 67व्या वर्षी निधन झाले. जेटली गेल्या काही दिवसांपासून एम्स रुग्णालयात उपचार घेत होते. आज दुपारी 12 वाजून 7 मिनिटांनी त्यांची प्राणज्योत मालवली. देशभरातून जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली जात आहे. सर्वच पक्षातील नेत्यांनी अरूण जेटली यांना श्रद्धांजली वाहिली.

अरुण जेटलींना श्वास घेण्यास अडचण येत असल्याने रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले होते. एम्स रुग्णालयातील अतिदक्षता विभागात (आयसीयू) तज्ज्ञ डॉक्टरांच्या निरीक्षणाखाली त्यांच्यावर उपचार केले जात होते. मात्र, उपचारादरम्यान त्यांचे निधन झाले. अरुण जेटली यांना रुग्णालयात दाखल केल्यानंतर राष्ट्रपती रामनाथ कोविंद यांच्यासह अनेक नेतेमंडळींनी रुग्णालयात जाऊन त्यांची भेट घेतली होती.

Shri Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 24, 2019

The doctors informed the Vice President that Shri Jaitley is responding to the treatment and his condition is stable.

The Vice President also met Shri Jaitley’s family members who were present. #ArunJaitley — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 10, 2019

निशब्द हूं, अरुण जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। देश को उनकी कमी हमेशा खलेगी। राज्यसभा में पक्ष और विपक्ष में रहते उनके दिए भाषण हमेशा चिरन्तन रहेंगे। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 24, 2019

A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means . Orator par excellence, legal luminary @arunjaitley ji served the Nation and sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 24, 2019

Jaitleyji will always be remembered for pulling the economy out of the gloom and putting it back on the right track. The BJP will miss Arunji’s presence. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2019

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri #ArunJaitley ji... deepest condolences to the family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hhxcbj9C03 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 24, 2019

Wishing my friend #ArunJaitley a long life and good health. He has been a fighter throughout his life. Hope that he wins this crucial fight and comes back actively to all of us soon. Millions and millions of prayers are with you. जीवेत शरद शतं.. pic.twitter.com/cDGUICAyWF — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) August 17, 2019

Deeply concerned about the health of former finance minister Shri @arunjaitley ji. My prayers for his speedy recovery.#ArunJaitley pic.twitter.com/Tdowlu2r1q — कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) August 17, 2019