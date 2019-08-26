पाक कधी आपल्या लष्कराचा वापर जनतेविरुद्ध करत नाही : अरुंधती रॉय

'1947 पासूनच भारतातील काही राज्यांत नेहमीच नागरिकांविरोधात सैन्य तैनात करण्यात आले आहे. काश्मीर, मिझोराम, मणिपूर, नागालँड, पंजाब, गोवा येथील नागरिकांनी बंड केल्यास सरकारने लगेच लष्कराचा वापर करत दबाव आणला. पण पाकिस्तानसारख्या देशात असे कधी झाले नाही, पण हिंदू देश म्हणून ओळखल्या जाणाऱ्या लोकशाही देशात मात्र असे घडते असे वादग्रस्त उद्गार रॉय यांनी काढले आहेत.
नवी दिल्ली : 'भारतातील काही राज्यांमध्ये कायम नागरिकांविरोधात लष्कर उभे केले जाते. लोकशाही असलेल्या आपल्या देशात नागरिकांविरोधातच लष्कराचा वापर केला जातो. पण पाकिस्तानी सैन्य कधीच आपल्या नागरिकांविरोधात तैनात करण्यात येत नाही,' असा दावा सामाजिक कार्यकर्त्या अरूधंती रॉय यांनी एका कार्यक्रमात केला. यावरून सोशल मीडियात त्यांच्यावर खूप टीका होत आहे.
'1947 पासूनच भारतातील काही राज्यांत नेहमीच नागरिकांविरोधात सैन्य तैनात करण्यात आले आहे. काश्मीर, मिझोराम, मणिपूर, नागालँड, पंजाब, गोवा येथील नागरिकांनी बंड केल्यास सरकारने लगेच लष्कराचा वापर करत दबाव आणला. पण पाकिस्तानसारख्या देशात असे कधी झाले नाही, पण हिंदू देश म्हणून ओळखल्या जाणाऱ्या लोकशाही देशात मात्र असे घडते असे वादग्रस्त उद्गार रॉय यांनी काढले आहेत.
काश्मीरातील 370 कलम हटविल्यापासून अनेक जण त्या विरोधात बोलताना दिसतात. मोदी सरकारचा हा चुकीचा निर्णय असल्याचे काहींचे मत आहे. अशातच रॉय यांच्या या वक्तव्यामुळे पुन्हा एकदा काश्मीरमधील परिस्थितीची चर्चा होत आहे. पण पाकिस्तानबाबत केलेल्या वक्तव्यामुळे रॉय यांच्यावर टीकेचा भडीमार होतोय. तसेच ट्विटरवर #ArundhatiRoy हा हॅशटॅग ट्रेंडिंग असून त्यावरून रॉय यांना खडे बोल सुनावले जात आहेत.
