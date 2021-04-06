  1. Home
Assembly Election 2021 Live: बंगालमध्ये टीएमसी उमेदवाराच्या घरी सापडले इव्हीएम

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
08.48 AM

पश्चिम बंगालच्या 294 जागांपैकी 60 जागांवर दोन टप्प्यांत मतदान झाले आहे. 

नवी दिल्ली - तामिळनाडूच्या (Tamilnadu Assembly Election 2021) 234, केरळच्या (Kerala Assembly Election 2021) 140 आणि पुद्दुचेरीच्या (Puducherry Assembly Election 2021) 30 विधानसभा जागांवर आज (दि.6) मतदान होत आहे. तिन्ही राज्यांत एकाच टप्प्यात मतदान होईल. आसामच्या (Assam Assembly Election 2021) 126 पैकी उर्वरित 40 जागांवर तिसऱ्या टप्प्याच्या मतदानासह मतदान होईल. पश्चिम बंगालच्या (West Bengal Assembly Election 2021) 31 जागांवरही मतदान होईल. राज्याच्या 294 जागांपैकी 60 जागांवर दोन टप्प्यांत मतदान झाले आहे. राज्यसभेच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा देऊन निवडणूक मैदानात उतरलेले स्वपन दासगुप्ता यांच्या तारकेश्वर मतदारसंघातही तिसऱ्या टप्प्यात मतदान आहे.

 

Live Updates: 

- गौतम घोष यांच्या घरी सापडलेले इव्हीएम हे वापरात नसल्याचे निवडणूक आयोगाने स्पष्ट केले आहे.

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये तृणमूल काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवाराच्या घरी ईव्हीएम आणि व्हीव्हीपॅट आढळून आल्याने खळबळ उडाली आहे. निवडणूक आयोगाने कारवाईस सुरुवात केली आहे.  गौतम घोष असे तृणमूल काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवाराचे नाव आहे. 

- द्रमूक अध्यक्ष एम के स्टॅलिन यांनी पत्नी दुर्गा आणि पुत्र उदयनिधी स्टॅलिन यांच्यासह मतदान केले. 

- कन्नूर येथील मतदान केंद्रावर केरळचे विद्यमान मुख्यमंत्री पी विजयन यांनी मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला.

- मक्कल निधी मय्यम पक्षाचे प्रमुख कमल हासन यांनी आपल्या कन्या श्रुती हासन आणि अक्षरा यांच्यासह रांगेत उभे राहून मतदान केले. 

- काँग्रेसचे ज्येष्ठ नेते पी चिंदबरम यांनीही शिवगंगा जिल्ह्यातील कोंडनूर येथील मतदान केंद्रावर मतदान केले. तमिळनाडूला बदल हवा असून आमची आघाडी विजय मिळवेन असा विश्वास त्यांनी व्यक्त केला. 

- चेन्नई येथे अभिनेता रजनीकांत यांनी मतदान केले. 

- 'मेट्रोमॅन' ई श्रीधरन यांनी केरळमधील पोन्नानी मतदारसंघात सपत्नीक मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला.

- आसाममधील क्राकझार येथे मतदान करुन आलेले दोन ज्येष्ठ नागरिक

- आसाममधील अखेरच्या टप्प्यातील आणि पश्चिम बंगालमधील तिसऱ्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात. त्याचबरोबर केरळ, पुद्दुचेरी आणि तमिळनाडूच्या एकाच टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात


