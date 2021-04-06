Assembly Election 2021 Live: बंगालमध्ये टीएमसी उमेदवाराच्या घरी सापडले इव्हीएम

नवी दिल्ली - तामिळनाडूच्या (Tamilnadu Assembly Election 2021) 234, केरळच्या (Kerala Assembly Election 2021) 140 आणि पुद्दुचेरीच्या (Puducherry Assembly Election 2021) 30 विधानसभा जागांवर आज (दि.6) मतदान होत आहे. तिन्ही राज्यांत एकाच टप्प्यात मतदान होईल. आसामच्या (Assam Assembly Election 2021) 126 पैकी उर्वरित 40 जागांवर तिसऱ्या टप्प्याच्या मतदानासह मतदान होईल. पश्चिम बंगालच्या (West Bengal Assembly Election 2021) 31 जागांवरही मतदान होईल. राज्याच्या 294 जागांपैकी 60 जागांवर दोन टप्प्यांत मतदान झाले आहे. राज्यसभेच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा देऊन निवडणूक मैदानात उतरलेले स्वपन दासगुप्ता यांच्या तारकेश्वर मतदारसंघातही तिसऱ्या टप्प्यात मतदान आहे.

Live Updates:

- गौतम घोष यांच्या घरी सापडलेले इव्हीएम हे वापरात नसल्याचे निवडणूक आयोगाने स्पष्ट केले आहे.

The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls: Election Commission of India — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- पश्चिम बंगालमध्ये तृणमूल काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवाराच्या घरी ईव्हीएम आणि व्हीव्हीपॅट आढळून आल्याने खळबळ उडाली आहे. निवडणूक आयोगाने कारवाईस सुरुवात केली आहे. गौतम घोष असे तृणमूल काँग्रेसच्या उमेदवाराचे नाव आहे.

Sector Officer has been suspended. It was a reserved EVM that has been removed from the election process. Severe action will be taken against all involved: Election Commission of India (ECI) EVMs and VVPATs were found at the residence of a TMC leader in Uluberia, West Bengal pic.twitter.com/IBFwmDSXeY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- द्रमूक अध्यक्ष एम के स्टॅलिन यांनी पत्नी दुर्गा आणि पुत्र उदयनिधी स्टॅलिन यांच्यासह मतदान केले.

Chennai: DMK President MK Stalin cast his vote at Siet College, Teynampet He was accompanied by his wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin#TamilNaduElections2021 pic.twitter.com/ilKnKyS9u1 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- कन्नूर येथील मतदान केंद्रावर केरळचे विद्यमान मुख्यमंत्री पी विजयन यांनी मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला.

Kannur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrives at a polling booth in Pinarayi to cast his vote#KeralaElections pic.twitter.com/Uy3XvLpatw — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- मक्कल निधी मय्यम पक्षाचे प्रमुख कमल हासन यांनी आपल्या कन्या श्रुती हासन आणि अक्षरा यांच्यासह रांगेत उभे राहून मतदान केले.

Tamil Nadu: Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, his daughters Shruti Haasan & Akshara Haasan stand in a queue as they await their turn to cast vote. Visuals from Chennai High School, Teynampet in Chennai.#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/7zjjcGUjVV — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- काँग्रेसचे ज्येष्ठ नेते पी चिंदबरम यांनीही शिवगंगा जिल्ह्यातील कोंडनूर येथील मतदान केंद्रावर मतदान केले. तमिळनाडूला बदल हवा असून आमची आघाडी विजय मिळवेन असा विश्वास त्यांनी व्यक्त केला.

#TamilNaduElections | Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram casts vote in polling booth Chittal Achi Memorial High School in Kandanur, Sivaganga district "Our secular progressive alliance is all set for a landslide victory as people of Tamil Nadu want a change," he says pic.twitter.com/TY4Ii4qZeI — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- चेन्नई येथे अभिनेता रजनीकांत यांनी मतदान केले.

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth casts vote at a polling booth in Stella Maris of Thousand Lights constituency#TamilNaduElections pic.twitter.com/PRPGVKE8kv — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- 'मेट्रोमॅन' ई श्रीधरन यांनी केरळमधील पोन्नानी मतदारसंघात सपत्नीक मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला.

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan casts vote at a polling booth in Ponnani #KeralaElections pic.twitter.com/Dg6eyvVxBU — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- आसाममधील क्राकझार येथे मतदान करुन आलेले दोन ज्येष्ठ नागरिक

Two senior citizens cast their votes for the third and final phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls . Visuals from a polling booth in Kokrajhar. pic.twitter.com/2u01CZl0yY — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

- आसाममधील अखेरच्या टप्प्यातील आणि पश्चिम बंगालमधील तिसऱ्या टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात. त्याचबरोबर केरळ, पुद्दुचेरी आणि तमिळनाडूच्या एकाच टप्प्यातील मतदानास सुरुवात