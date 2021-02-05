कृषी कायद्यांमध्ये काळं काय आहे? मला शेतकऱ्यांनी पटवून द्यावं- कृषीमंत्री

नवी दिल्ली- कोरोना लशीसंदर्भात कृषीमंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर यांनी राज्यसभेत संबोधन केलं. भारत आपल्या देशासह इतर देशांना कोरोना लशीचा पुरवठा करत आहे. ही देशासाठी अभिमानाची गोष्ट आहे. कोरोना लशींच्या सक्षमतेमुळे देशाचा आत्मविश्वास वाढला आहे, असं ते म्हणाले आहेत.



Our efforts are that farmers' incomes are doubled & contribution of agriculture to GDP increases rapidly. These agriculture laws are also an important step in this direction. I want to tell his House & farmers that PM Modi is committed towards welfare of farmers: Union Agri Min pic.twitter.com/hDknerfCJ0 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या नेतृत्वामध्ये भारत प्रगती करत आहे. देश मोदींच्या नेतृत्त्वात कोरोना महामारीविरोधात सक्षमपणे लढला. मोदी सरकार गाव, गरिब आणि शेतकऱ्यांच्या हितासाठी बांधिल आहे, असं नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर म्हणाले आहेत.

We have started to provide MSP, 50% more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector: Agriculture Minister NS Tomar pic.twitter.com/Dgq2JdUKNr — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

70 हजार कोटी रुपये गावांच्या विकासासाठी देण्यात आले आहेत. येत्या 5 वर्षात ग्रामीण भागावर 2 लाख 80 कोटी रुपये खर्च करण्यात येणार आहेत. ग्रामीण भागाचा विकास करणे मोदी सरकार प्रमुख लक्ष्य आहे, असं तोमर राज्यसभेत बोलताना म्हणाले आहेत.

I made it clear that if Govt is ready to make amendments, it doesn't mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed: Union Agriculture Minister NS Tomar pic.twitter.com/hbyffh7Y3t — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

मनरेगासाठी आम्ही सातत्याने निधी वाढवत आहोत. कोरोना महामारीचा प्रादुर्भाव वाढला, त्यावेळी आम्ही मनरेगासाठी 61 हजार कोटी रुपयांचा निधी 1.1 लाख कोटी रुपयांपर्यंत वाढवला. या काळात 10 कोटी लोकांना रोजगार पुरवण्यात आला. गरिबांसाठी आणण्यात आलेल्या योजनांमुळे अनेकांच्या जीवनामध्ये बदल झाला आहे, असं कृषीमंत्री म्हणाले आहेत.

The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/zcu6SMjvLR — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

कृषीमंत्र्यांनी कृषी कायद्यांविषयी भाष्य करताना म्हटलं की, सरकार कृषी कायद्यांमध्ये सुधारणा करण्यास तयार आहे. याचा अर्थ असा नाही की कृषी कायद्यांमध्ये काही चुकीचं आहे. एका विशिष्ट राज्यातील शेतकऱ्यांची दिशाभूल करण्यात आली आहे. कृषी कायद्यांमध्ये काळं असं काय आहे? असा सवाल मी दोन महिने करत राहिला, पण अजूनही मला त्याचे उत्तर मिळालं नाही, असं तोमर म्हणाले आहेत.

We continuously increased the fund for MGNREGA. When COVID-19 hit the country, we raised the fund allocation to MGNREGA from Rs 61,000 crores to Rs 1.115 lakh crores. More than 10 crore people were provided employment: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/nGmfNZRBap — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021

शेतकऱ्यांचे उत्पन्न दुप्पट करण्याचा आणि शेती सेक्टरचा जीडीपीमधील सहभाग वाढवण्याचा आमचा प्रयत्न आहे. कृषी कायदे त्या दृष्टीने महत्त्वाचे पाऊल आहे. मला हाऊसला आणि शेतकऱ्यांना सांगू वाटतं की मोदी सरकार शेतकऱ्यांच्या कल्यासाठी बांधिल आहे, असं तोमर म्हणाले आहेत.