BJP Releases Poll Manifesto: मोदी की गॅरंटी! जाहीरनाम्यात पंतप्रधान मोदींच्या 10 मोठ्या घोषणा कोणत्या?

#WATCH | On Bullet and Vande Bharat trains, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "BJP will also expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. 3 models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Vande Bharat Sleeper, Vande Bharat Chaircar and Vande Bharat Metro. Today… pic.twitter.com/v2RLZ2TnVk