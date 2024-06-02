देश

BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh: लोकसभा निकालापूर्वी भाजपला अच्छे दिन! अरुणालचमध्ये मिळाली एकहाती सत्ता

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections: अरुणाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा निवडणुकीमध्ये भाजपने विजय मिळवला आहे. भाजप चीनला लागून असलेल्या राज्यात मोठ्या विजयाच्या दिशेने वाटचाल करत असल्याचं दिसत आहे.
कार्तिक पुजारी

नवी दिल्ली- अरुणाचल प्रदेश विधानसभा निवडणुकीमध्ये भाजपने विजय मिळवला आहे. ६० जागा असलेल्या या राज्यात भाजपने आतापर्यंत ३१ जागा जिंकल्या आहेत. त्यामुळे भाजपने बहुमत गाठल्याचं स्पष्ट आहे. याशिवाय १४ जागांवर भाजप आघाडीवर आहे. त्यामुळे भाजप चीनला लागून असलेल्या राज्यात मोठ्या विजयाच्या दिशेने वाटचाल करत असल्याचं दिसत आहे.

