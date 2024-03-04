देश

Arvind Kejriwal: 8 समन्सनंतर केजरीवाल पहिल्यांदाच नमले! ईडीला उत्तर देण्यास तयार, दिली तारीख

Arvind Kejriwal sends reply to ED: दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांनी पहिल्यांदाच ईडीसोबत सहकार्य करण्याची भाषा केली आहे. त्यांनी सक्तवसुली संचालनालयाला उत्तर देण्याची तयारी दर्शवली आहे.
नवी दिल्ली- दिल्लीचे मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल यांनी पहिल्यांदाच ईडीसोबत सहकार्य करण्याची भाषा केली आहे. त्यांनी सक्तवसुली संचालनालयाला उत्तर देण्याची तयारी दर्शवली आहे. पण, त्यासाठी त्यांनी व्हिडिओ कॉन्फ्रेंसिंगचा पर्याय समोर ठेवला आहे. शिवाय १२ मार्चनंतरची तारीख देण्यास सांगितलं आहे.( Arvind Kejriwal sends reply to ED summons ready to answer after March 12)

