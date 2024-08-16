देश

मोठी बातमी! निवडणूक आयोग आज विधानसभेच्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकीचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करण्याची शक्यता!

Election Commission of India : भारतीय निवडणूक आयोग आज विधानसभेच्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकीचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करणार आहे.
सकाळ डिजिटल टीम

Election Commission N ews : भारतीय निवडणूक आयोग आज विधानसभेच्या सार्वत्रिक निवडणुकीचे वेळापत्रक जाहीर करणार असल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे. लोकसभेची निवडणूक शांततेत पार पडल्यानंतर निवडणूक आयोग आता विधानसभा निवडणुका घेण्याच्या तयारीत आहे.

