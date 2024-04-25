देश

PM मोदी आणि राहुल गांधींकडून आचारसंहितेचा भंग! निवडणूक आयोगाने 29 एप्रिलपर्यंत मागितले उत्तर

PM Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi: आयोगाने भाजप आणि काँग्रेस या दोन्ही पक्षांना २९ एप्रिलपर्यंत उत्तर देण्याचे आदेश दिले आहेत.
कार्तिक पुजारी

नवी दिल्ली- आचारसंहितेचा भंग केल्याच्या आरोपाप्रकरणी निवडणूक आयोगाने गुरुवारी पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आणि काँग्रेस नेते राहुल गांधी यांच्या वक्तव्याची दखल घेतली आहे. आयोगाने भाजप आणि काँग्रेस या दोन्ही पक्षांना २९ एप्रिलपर्यंत उत्तर देण्याचे आदेश दिले आहेत.

