New Delhi Nehru Gate: नवी दिल्लीत नेहरु गेटजवळचा मोठा मंडप कोसळला; अनेकजण अडकल्याची भीती

नवी दिल्ली- जवाहरलाल नेहरू स्टेडियम गेट क्रमांक 2 मधून प्रवेश करताना मंडप कोसळल्याची माहिती मिळत आहे. यात अनेक लोक अडकल्याची भीती व्यक्त करण्यात येतीये. अग्निशमन दलाच्या गाड्या घटनास्थळी पोहोचल्या आहेत. अडकलेल्या लोकांना बाहेर काढण्याचं काम सुरू आहे. ( Large circle collapses jawaharlal Nehru Gate in New Delhi Many are afraid of being trapped)
मिळालेल्या माहितीनुसार, आठ पेक्षा अधिकजण जखमी झाले आहेत. अचानक मंडप कोसळल्याने लोकांची धावपळ उडाली होती. अनेकजण मंडपाखाली अडकले आहेत. त्यांना बाहेर काढण्याचं काम युद्धपातळीवर सुरु आहे. घटनेची माहिती मिळताच अग्निशन दल घटनास्थळी आले होते. जखमींना हॉस्पिटलमध्ये दाखल करण्यात आले आहे.
