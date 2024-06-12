देश

New Army Chief: जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी होणार नवे लष्कर प्रमुख; मनोज पांडे यांच्याकडून घेणार पदभार

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi : जनरल मनोज सी पांडे यांचा ३० जून रोजी कार्यकाळ संपणार आहे. त्यानंतर लष्कराचे उपप्रमुख उपेंद्र द्विवेदी यांची या पदावर नियुक्ती करण्यात येईल.
नवी दिल्ली- जनरल उपेंद्र द्विवेदी यांची सरकारकडून नवे लष्कर प्रमुख म्हणून नियुक्ती केली जाणार आहे. जनरल मनोज सी पांडे यांचा ३० जून रोजी कार्यकाळ संपणार आहे. त्यानंतर लष्कराचे उपप्रमुख उपेंद्र द्विवेदी यांची या पदावर नियुक्ती करण्यात येईल. ३० जून रोजी ते या पदाचा पदभार स्वीकारतील. एएनआयने यासंदर्भातील माहिती दिली आहे.

