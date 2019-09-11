Happy Onam : देशभरात ओणम उत्साहात साजरा...

तिरूवअनंतपुरम : केरळ राज्याचे नवे वर्ष म्हणजेच 'ओणम' आज सर्वत्र साजरा केला जात आहे. ओणमचा सण हा 10 दिवस साजरा केला जातो. 10 दिवस चालणाऱ्या या उत्सवास तिरूवोणम असे म्हणतात. मल्याळी बांधवांच्या या सणाला विशेष महत्त्व आहे. या महिन्यात दैत्यराज महाबली या प्रल्हादाच्या नातवाच्या न्यायीपणाची, पराक्रमाची आणि त्याच्याबद्दल असलेल्या प्रेमाची आठवण म्हणून साजरा केला जाणारा उत्सव आहे.

ओणम सणाच्या निमित्ताने केरळात 'नौकास्पर्धा' आयोजित केली जाते. अलेप्पी या गावातील पंपा नदीच्या पात्रात ही स्पर्धा आयोजित केली जाते. केरळमध्ये या स्पर्धेला वंचीकळी असे संबोधले जाते. तसेच या दिवशी जेवणात पारंपारिक केरळी पदार्थ केले जातात.

ओणमच्या निमित्ताने सोशल मीडियावर आज सर्व मान्यवरांकडून शुभेच्छा देण्यात आल्या आहेत.

