Oil Price: कच्चं तेल स्वस्त पण पेट्रोल डिझेलचे दर का महाग? पेट्रोलियम मंत्र्यांनी दिले स्पष्टिकरण

In LPG, In the past 24 months, Saudi CP price (our import benchmark) almost increased by 303%. During the same period, the LPG price in India (Delhi) increased by less than a tenth of that figure by only 28%: Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (09.09)