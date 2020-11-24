  1. Home
देशात प्रत्येकापर्यंत लस पोहोचवण्याचं उद्दिष्ट; मुख्यमंत्र्यांसोबत पंतप्रधान मोदींचा संवाद

सकाळ ऑनलाईन टीम
03.11 PM

कोरोनाच्या वाढत्या प्रादुर्भावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी देशातील काही राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी संवाद साधला.

नवी दिल्ली - कोरोनाच्या वाढत्या प्रादुर्भावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी देशातील काही राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी संवाद साधला. यामध्ये त्यांनी कोरोनाच्या परिस्थितीची आढावा घेतला तसंच अजुनही कोरोनाबाबत जनजागृतीची गरज असल्याचं मोदींनी सांगितलं. याशिवाय व्हॅक्सिनच्या सद्यपरिस्थितीबाबतही त्यांनी माहिती दिली. कोरोना व्हॅक्सिनच्या वितरणाबाबत सांगताना मोदी म्हणाले की, लसीकरणाचा अनुभव भारतासारखा इतर कोणत्याच देशाकडे नाही.

 

काय म्हणाले मोदी - 

थोडंस दुर्लक्षसुद्धा महागात पडेल, काळजी घेण्याची गरज आहे. 

कोरोनापासून बचावासाठी जनजागृती अजुनही करायला हवी.

जगभरात, देशात कोरोना, व्हॅक्सिन यासारख्या प्रत्येक गोष्टीवर लक्ष ठेवून आहे

अजुन ठरलेलं नाही की व्हॅक्सिनचे एक डोस होतील. त्यांची किंमत, कधी येणार ते ठरलेलं नाही.

भारताकडे लसीकरणाचा जितका अनुभव आहे तेवढा कोणाकडे नाही

भारत जे व्हॅक्सिन देईल त्यासाठी तयारी प्रत्येक राज्यासोबत मिळून चर्चा केली जाईल. 

लसींचा साठा करण्यासाठी कोल्ड स्टोरेजची गरज आहे. 

देशातील प्रत्येक व्यक्तीपर्यंत लस पोहोचवण्याचं उद्दिष्ट आहे. 


