देशात प्रत्येकापर्यंत लस पोहोचवण्याचं उद्दिष्ट; मुख्यमंत्र्यांसोबत पंतप्रधान मोदींचा संवाद

नवी दिल्ली - कोरोनाच्या वाढत्या प्रादुर्भावाच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांनी देशातील काही राज्यांच्या मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी संवाद साधला. यामध्ये त्यांनी कोरोनाच्या परिस्थितीची आढावा घेतला तसंच अजुनही कोरोनाबाबत जनजागृतीची गरज असल्याचं मोदींनी सांगितलं. याशिवाय व्हॅक्सिनच्या सद्यपरिस्थितीबाबतही त्यांनी माहिती दिली. कोरोना व्हॅक्सिनच्या वितरणाबाबत सांगताना मोदी म्हणाले की, लसीकरणाचा अनुभव भारतासारखा इतर कोणत्याच देशाकडे नाही.

काय म्हणाले मोदी -

थोडंस दुर्लक्षसुद्धा महागात पडेल, काळजी घेण्याची गरज आहे.

Safety is as important as speed for us, whichever vaccine India will give to its citizens will be safe on all scientific standards. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities: PM pic.twitter.com/ZabSM4F8ZV — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

कोरोनापासून बचावासाठी जनजागृती अजुनही करायला हवी.

जगभरात, देशात कोरोना, व्हॅक्सिन यासारख्या प्रत्येक गोष्टीवर लक्ष ठेवून आहे

अजुन ठरलेलं नाही की व्हॅक्सिनचे एक डोस होतील. त्यांची किंमत, कधी येणार ते ठरलेलं नाही.

Seeing good recovery rates, many think virus is weak & they'll recover soon, this has led to rampant carelessness... Those working on vaccine are doing it but we need to focus on ensuring that people are alert & transmission is curbed. We've to bring positivity rate under 5%: PM pic.twitter.com/AvFWjJp0b3 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

भारताकडे लसीकरणाचा जितका अनुभव आहे तेवढा कोणाकडे नाही

भारत जे व्हॅक्सिन देईल त्यासाठी तयारी प्रत्येक राज्यासोबत मिळून चर्चा केली जाईल.

There is also a focus on making oxygen and ventilators available. We are trying to make the medical colleges and district hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen generation. Efforts underway to establish more than 160 oxygen generation plants in the country: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/0Oudeo9tQr — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

लसींचा साठा करण्यासाठी कोल्ड स्टोरेजची गरज आहे.

देशातील प्रत्येक व्यक्तीपर्यंत लस पोहोचवण्याचं उद्दिष्ट आहे.