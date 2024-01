Ram temple: राम मंदिर दर्शनासाठी कधीपासून खुले होईल? चंपत राय यांनी सांगितली तारीख

#WATCH | Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust says, "The 'Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1pm. PM and others present on the occasion will express their thoughts after the ceremony. As per tradition, gifts in 1000 baskets have… pic.twitter.com/zBOaNNtJwK