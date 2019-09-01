  1. Home
हिंदूच्या भावना पुन्हा दुखावल्या; आता 'रेड लेबल' टार्गेट

वृत्तसंस्था
रविवार, 1 सप्टेंबर 2019

दरवेळी हिंदू धर्मालाच का सहिष्णूतेचा पाठ पढवला जातो, असा सवाल नेटकऱ्यांनी उचलून धरला आहे.

धार्मिक भावनांना घेऊन सोशल मीडियावर नेटकरी सतत कुणाला ना कुणाला तरी ट्रोल करत असतात. आता देखील नेटकऱ्यांनी चहा उत्पादक कंपनी रेड लेबलला असेच धारेवर धरले आहे. हिंदुस्तान युनिलिव्हरच्या रेड लेबल टी लीफची एक जाहिरात याला कारणीभूत ठरत आहे.

या जाहिरातीमध्ये एक हिंदू युवक मुस्लीम कारागीराने बनविलेली गणपती बाप्पाची मूर्ती खरेदी करण्यास नकार देतो. 'आज थोडंसं काम आहे, मी उद्या मूर्ती नेण्यासाठी येईन,' असं म्हणतो. थोडा संकोच वाटल्याने तो कारागीर त्या युवकाला चहा प्यायची विनंती करतो. चहा पिताना दोघांमध्ये चांगले संवाद होतात आणि शेवटी तो युवक बाप्पाची मूर्ती खरेदी करण्याचा निर्णय घेतो, अशी साधारण या जाहिरातीची स्टोरी आहे. 

मात्र, दरवेळी हिंदू धर्मालाच का सहिष्णूतेचा पाठ पढवला जातो, असा सवाल नेटकऱ्यांनी उचलून धरला आहे. यावर अनेकांनी आपापल्या प्रतिक्रिया नोंदविल्या आहेत. अभिनेत्री पायल रोहतगीनेही याबाबत ट्विट करत संताप व्यक्त केला. तर कोल्हापूर, सोलापूर आणि फलटण या ठिकाणी रेड लेबल विरुद्ध तक्रार दाखल करण्यात आली आहे.

काही दिवसांपूर्वी मॅक्डोनल्ड्सला 'हलाल मीट' प्रकरणी नेटकऱ्यांनी फैलावर घेतले होते. याआधीही झोमॅटो, उबर आणि सर्फ एक्सेलला धर्माच्या नावाखाली ट्रोल करण्यात आले आहे. आज पुन्हा एकदा खाद्यपदार्थ उत्पादक कंपनीला ट्रोल करण्यात आले आहे. मात्र, ऐन गणेशोत्सवाच्या तोंडावर हे प्रकरण चर्चेत आल्याने यावेळचे प्रकरण गंभीर असल्याचे दिसून येत आहे.


Web Title: Red label advertisement get trolled on twitter

