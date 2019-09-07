Chandrayaan 2 : के. सिवन यांच्यासह सारा देश हळहळला!

बंगळूर : चांद्रभूमीपासून 2.1 किलोमीटर अंतरावर असताना 'चांद्रयान 2'मधील विक्रम लॅंडरचा इस्रो'च्या मुख्यालयाशी असलेला संपर्क तुटला आणि भारताच्या चांद्रमोहिमेला मोठा धक्का बसला. या अपयशानंतर इस्त्रोचे अध्यक्ष के. सिवन यांना अश्रू अनावर झाल्याचे पाहायला मिळाले. या घटनेवर केवळ इस्रोच नाही तर, सगळा देश हळहळला.

आज (ता. 7) सकाळी मोदी इस्त्रो मुख्यालयात शास्त्रज्ञांना संबोधित केल्यानतर सिवन यांनी मोदींच्या खांद्यावर डोके ठेवून अश्रूंना वाट करून दिली, तर मोदींनीही त्यांचे सांत्वन केले.

Priceless moments at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru. PM Modi and ISRO Chairman Dr. K. Sivan got emotional. @isro pic.twitter.com/sijq65cTt6 — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) September 7, 2019

This is just so heartbreaking. Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the #ISRO Chief breaks down while meeting the Prime Minister during his departure today. India is proud of you all, Sivan Sir! #Chandrayaan is a success story. It has done the unthinkable. #Respect pic.twitter.com/a5qzxeebJ4 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 7, 2019

Indian PM @NarendraModi hugs & consoles K. Sivan, head of the country’s moon landing mission #Chandrayaan2. The top scientist broke down in tears when ground control lost contact with moon lander #Vikram just two kilometres from the moon surface. pic.twitter.com/gUy1zvLMtt via @ANI — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) September 7, 2019

Dr. Kailasavadivoo Sivan a son of farmer who from Kanyakumari district has rejected to work for NASA and now working in ISRO Everyone should proud of him and the entire team of #Chandrayaan2#VikramLander pic.twitter.com/2L092SqoTc — Yogi Babu (@yogibabu_offl) September 7, 2019

An touching moment at @ISRO.

Dr K Sivan breaks down as he comes to see off PM @narendramodi . Then happens. pic.twitter.com/SpN9ox2wVE — Shreya Dhoundial (@shreyadhoundial) September 7, 2019

Right before @ISRO chief Sivan saw the PM off. pic.twitter.com/aOxGpMzJ3k — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) September 7, 2019

As Commissioner of Police, I was witness to see the PM consoling a sad Dr Sivan, So much of Leadership, Calmness in Crisis,Restoring Confidence to Learned Scientific Community and creating Hope and Progress for the Nation....Valuable Lessons I learnt today... pic.twitter.com/WriFjL9pET — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 7, 2019

PM @narendramodi consoles ISRO Chief after Mr Sivan broke down pic.twitter.com/4oURX4zMQ8 — Aman Sharma (@AmanKayamHai_ET) September 7, 2019

चंद्रावर सुखरूप उतरण्याचे भारताचे स्वप्न शनिवारी पहाटे भंग पावले. 'इस्रो'च्या बंगळूर येथील मुख्यालयात आज (शनिवार) सकाळी मोदींनी पुन्हा एकदा शास्त्रज्ञांशी संवाद साधला. यावेळी त्यांनी शास्त्रज्ञांना प्रेरणा देत देश तुमच्या पाठिशी असल्याचे सांगितले. मोदी म्हणाले, की आपण काही अडचणींमुळे चंद्रावर पोहचू शकलो नाही. पण, रात्रंदिवस काम करणाऱ्या शास्त्रज्ञांचे कौतुक आहे. देश इस्त्रोच्या पाठिशी आहे. अडचणी आल्या तरी हिंमत हारू नका. हे कसे झाले, कशामुळे झाले असे अनेक प्रश्न होते. आज काही अडचणी आल्या असतील. पण, आपले धैर्य कमी झालेले नाही. आता आपण आणखी कणखर झालेलो आहोत.

यानंतर मोदींनी इस्त्रोच्या मुख्यालयातून बाहेर पडत असताना सर्व शास्त्रज्ञांची भेट घेऊन त्यांचे मनोधैर्य वाढविले. तेव्हा के. सिवन यांना अश्रू अनावर झाले. मोदींच्या खांद्यावर डोके ठेवून त्यांनी आपल्या भावनांना वाट करून दिली. मोदींनीही त्यांची पाठ थोपटून त्यांचे सांत्वन केले.

