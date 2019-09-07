  1. Home
Chandrayaan 2 : के. सिवन यांच्यासह सारा देश हळहळला!

06.03 PM

आज (ता. 7) सकाळी मोदी इस्त्रो मुख्यालयात शास्त्रज्ञांना संबोधित केल्यानतर सिवन यांनी मोदींच्या खांद्यावर डोके ठेवून अश्रूंना वाट करून दिली, तर मोदींनीही त्यांचे सांत्वन केले.

बंगळूर : चांद्रभूमीपासून 2.1 किलोमीटर अंतरावर असताना 'चांद्रयान 2'मधील विक्रम लॅंडरचा इस्रो'च्या मुख्यालयाशी असलेला संपर्क तुटला आणि भारताच्या चांद्रमोहिमेला मोठा धक्का बसला. या अपयशानंतर इस्त्रोचे अध्यक्ष के. सिवन यांना अश्रू अनावर झाल्याचे पाहायला मिळाले. या घटनेवर केवळ इस्रोच नाही तर, सगळा देश हळहळला.

चंद्रावर सुखरूप उतरण्याचे भारताचे स्वप्न शनिवारी पहाटे भंग पावले. 'इस्रो'च्या बंगळूर येथील मुख्यालयात आज (शनिवार) सकाळी मोदींनी पुन्हा एकदा शास्त्रज्ञांशी संवाद साधला. यावेळी त्यांनी शास्त्रज्ञांना प्रेरणा देत देश तुमच्या पाठिशी असल्याचे सांगितले. मोदी म्हणाले, की आपण काही अडचणींमुळे चंद्रावर पोहचू शकलो नाही. पण, रात्रंदिवस काम करणाऱ्या शास्त्रज्ञांचे कौतुक आहे. देश इस्त्रोच्या पाठिशी आहे. अडचणी आल्या तरी हिंमत हारू नका. हे कसे झाले, कशामुळे झाले असे अनेक प्रश्न होते. आज काही अडचणी आल्या असतील. पण, आपले धैर्य कमी झालेले नाही. आता आपण आणखी कणखर झालेलो आहोत.

यानंतर मोदींनी इस्त्रोच्या मुख्यालयातून बाहेर पडत असताना सर्व शास्त्रज्ञांची भेट घेऊन त्यांचे मनोधैर्य वाढविले. तेव्हा के. सिवन यांना अश्रू अनावर झाले. मोदींच्या खांद्यावर डोके ठेवून त्यांनी आपल्या भावनांना वाट करून दिली. मोदींनीही त्यांची पाठ थोपटून त्यांचे सांत्वन केले. 

